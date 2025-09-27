World Bank: Algeria Curbs Food Inflation, North Africa Sees Relative Improvement

The report indicated that inflation declined from 7.3% in March to 5.1% in August, reflecting lower prices for some basic commodities despite continued pressures from import fluctuations and global inflation.

The report indicates that this decline in inflation may provide some relief for Algerian families after the wave of price increases that has impacted purchasing power since 2024.

In North Africa, Tunisia recorded a positive agricultural season thanks to above-average rainfall, which increased grain production to approximately 1.9 million tons, supported by steady imports and government measures that boosted market availability.

In other countries of the region, the report’s data showed varying price indicators, with the markets of Libya, Morocco, and Mauritania affected by factors related to imports and climate conditions.

The report emphasized that regional challenges in North Africa remain linked to heavy reliance on imports, climate fluctuations affecting agricultural production, and the impact of global crises on energy and transportation prices. However, the food situation in the region is better than in other parts of the continent, especially Sudan and East Africa, where millions of people face critical conditions that reach famine levels.

The report also indicated that more than 60% of people suffering from hunger by 2030 will be in Africa, placing additional pressure on the region’s governments to accelerate agricultural reforms, strengthen food security strategies, and invest in sustainable agriculture to reduce dependence on foreign markets.