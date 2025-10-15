World Food Forum: Algeria Affirms Commitment to Global Food Security Efforts

The Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Fisheries, Yacine Oualid, participated on Wednesday in the 2025 World Food Forum and the South-South and Triangular Cooperation Ministerial Dialogue, held at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in Rome, Italy.

The forum is a prominent annual international platform for exchanging expertise and discussing the challenges facing global food systems in light of climate change and the increasing demand for natural resources, while also striving to ensure sustainable food security.

During the plenary session, the Minister reiterated Algeria’s commitment to enhancing national food security by developing sustainable agricultural production, improving agricultural value chains, and investing in desert agriculture. He also highlighted Algeria’s openness to foreign investment through major strategic projects such as the “Baladna” project and the “BF” project, in partnership with Italian partners. He emphasised that Algeria welcomes all investors wishing to exploit the significant potential offered by the agricultural sector, particularly in the southern regions.

The Minister explained that the sector is now moving towards adopting modern technology to increase productivity and improve the use of natural resources, especially water and energy, in line with the government’s efforts in rural development and encouraging agricultural investment.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening international partnerships and exchanging expertise in scientific research, and introducing modern technologies to modernise the agricultural sector. He explained that achieving global food security requires close cooperation between countries and organisations active in this field.

The Minister’s participation in this international event reflects Algeria’s commitment to effectively contributing to global efforts to ensure food security, address environmental challenges, and consolidate its position as a key partner in the path to sustainable agricultural development.

The World Food Forum (WFF) flagship event is a global platform that drives action to transform agrifood systems through the power of youth, science, innovation, and investment. Bringing together all stakeholders, it serves as a dynamic space for turning ideas into actions, scaling solutions and forging synergistic partnerships. By uniting diverse voices and fostering cross-sectoral and intergenerational collaboration, it accelerates progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals, driving action at global, regional and local levels.

This year’s event marks a milestone: FAO’s 80th anniversary, commemorated through a week of global dialogue, knowledge exchange and solution-driven collaboration, all guided by the theme “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future” and FAO’s four betters: better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life.