World Refugee Day isdedicated to raisingawareness of the situation of refugeesthroughout the world. However, the United States commemoratesit on June 20 eachyear, whereweacknowledgethosewhodecided to fleetheir homes, refusingconflict and persecution. Theirstrength and courage are incredible in thisunjust world. They come fromdifferentnationalities, speakingvariouslanguages and dialects, but theyagree on one goal and achievement. The otherside of the world is one of theirpreciousdreams. Reaching Germany, France, and anyEuropean country is an accomplishmentsinceitrequires effort, stress, and sacrifices.

Ali, Abdellah, Soumia, and othershad plans to escape to Europe, the paradisewhere life iseasy and workisavailable, beforetheywereshocked by the reality that Europe is not the heaventheyimagined. On the contrary, itis a hellfire and a cemetery for refugees. However, the conflict in the Middle East forces millions fromtheir homes, mainlyfromSyria and Palestine to neighboring countries,such as Jordan, which hosts the second-highestshare of refugees. As of 2024, the country hosted more than 1.3 million refugees, the vastmajority of whomeare Syriannationals, and around 77,335 came fromother countries. More than 81 percent of the Syrianrefugees live outside camps in urban and peri-urban areas,others live in cities, relying on humanitarianaid to survive. Lebanon also has a significanthistorywithrefugees. The Lebaneseresent and utilize all means to expelthem, such as intimidation and despicable actions. Refugees and othervulnerable populations have been disproportionatelyaffected by the global shocks of the pastyears, including the pandemic and Russia’swar on Ukraine. Turkeyalso hosts the largestnumber of refugees, currentlyaccommodatingaround 3.6 million refugeesalongwith close to 320,000 persons of concernfromothernationalities, butthe question that arises is: how long willthis situation continue? We are on the threshold of a third world warbecause, sadly, all indicators point to this, eithereconomically, politically, or militarily, especially in the Middle East and Asia, where the conflictbetween the Zionistentity and Hezbollah isatitspeak. The Asiancontinent’sdisagreementwith China has led to global negativeresults, and of course, the onlyvictims are the fugitives who are silentlyenduringwithoutany future solutions.

Being a refugeeshould not be a permanent state. Theyshouldbe able to buildtheirlives as citizens, and thiscannotberealizedwithoutimmediate action such as:

Returning home voluntarily if the circumstances are suitable and the situation issafe.

Beingresettled to a third country, especially if they are in danger or cannot return home, with the final decisiontaken by governments.

Althoughthey are protectedunder international law, they are socially and economicallyexcluded in host communities. Many exiles live in poorurban areas. Hence, addressingthese issues is the responsibility of all, startingwith the settlerswhoviolatedtheir lands, the refugee-hosting nations,Displacedpersonsthemselvesshouldbeaware of the risksthatthreatentheir country. Theyshould not drift behind the current and heed the calls for radical changes becausehomeland holdsgreat value; itisprecious in an unfair world where the weak are prey.