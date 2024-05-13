Youcef Belmehdi: Algeria Adheres to the Position of Supporting Palestine

Algeria is committed and adheres to its position in support of the Palestinian cause, the Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, Youcef Belmehdi, said in his speech during his participation in the “Consultative Summit of Scholars of the Islamic World,” held in Istanbul, considering that Palestine is the central issue of the Arab and Muslim world.

Belmehdi reaffirmed “Algeria’s commitment and adherence to its position in support of the Palestinian cause, especially in light of the aggression against civilians in the Gaza Strip by the Zionist entity” since October 7, 2023.

In this regard, he mentioned “Algeria’s efforts to support the Palestinian cause, represented by the actions of the President of the Republic, to raise the voice of the issue in international forums, especially after Algeria obtained non-permanent membership in the Security Council, in addition to holding a reunification conference for the Palestinian factions, which led to the adoption of the “Algiers Declaration on October 12, 2022.”

He added that “the President of the Republic raised the challenge high, by demanding that we continue on the path of condemning the Zionist entity at the international level, for committing crimes of genocide and massacres against humanity killing thousands of Palestinians.”

Belmahdi explained that “what is happening in the occupied Palestinian territories has revealed another facet of today’s world, a world from which the features of humanity have been deliberately absent,” calling in this regard for “the necessity of intensifying the efforts of the nation’s scholars to confront the Zionist propaganda that is trying to obscure the truth of what is happening.”

On this occasion, he appreciated the “compatibility of the Algerian and Turkish visions regarding the current situation in the occupied State of Palestine,” stressing that “the positions of the two countries are the same regarding many issues of the Arab and Islamic worlds.”

Amid a backdrop of solidarity, the “Consultative Summit of Islamic World Scholars” opening session started here on Monday in Istanbul, Turkey, under the auspices of Ali Erbaş, the Turkish Minister of Religious Affairs. The summit aims to spotlight the current plight in Gaza and address the ongoing massacres and genocide occurring in the region.

The inauguration was attended by Sheikh Ali Mohyiddin al-Qaradaghi, President of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, along with various ministers of religious affairs and heads of Islamic institutions from around the world, reflecting a profound and shared concern for the humanitarian and religious issues impacting the Islamic community.

This summit is held against the backdrop of the tragic events in Gaza, where military operations continue despite international and United Nations calls for a ceasefire, highlighting the urgent need for a unified Islamic intervention now more than ever.

The summit’s objectives extend beyond discussing the situation in Gaza; “it also aims to foster a religious and intellectual platform that enhances dialogue and understanding among peoples and nations, reaffirming the message of peace central to divine religious teachings”, the International Union of Muslim Scholars stated on its website.