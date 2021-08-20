Zinedine Zidane Donates 2 Million Euros For The Victims Of The Fires In Algeria
Press reports confirmed on Friday that the star Zinedine Zidane decided to donate 2 million euros to help the population affected by the fire disaster that affected Algeria.
The French newspaper “L’Equipe” and “Onze Mondial”, quoting the “Shoot Africa” website, confirmed that the former French international will send the financial aid, estimated at 2 million euros, through a charitable foundation.
With this initiative, the star Zinedine Zidane expressed his adherence to his Algerian origins, and at the same time was greatly affected by the disaster that Algeria witnessed, as a result of the horrific fires in the Kabylie region, and other regions of the country.
Zinedine Zidane, the former Real Madrid coach, decided to cut short his summer vacation in its last days to show his solidarity with the Algerians in the crisis they are going through.
Algeria has suffered over the past few days from devastating fires, causing many severe damages in various forests and places in the country.
The newspaper “Shot Africa” confirmed that Zidane, the owner of Algerian origin, decided to donate two million euros to those affected by this crisis.
Zidane’s move to cooperate with his country of origin comes after the fires killed more than 70 people, including about 30 soldiers, during attempts to control the flames.
The newspaper “L’Equipe” also indicated that Zidane donated this amount through his charitable foundation, which he uses for such occasions.
It is noteworthy that the Frenchman is spending the current period without any team since his departure from Real Madrid, where he is expected to rest before entering into another training experience.