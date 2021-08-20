Zinedine Zidane Donates 2 Million Euros For The Victims Of The Fires In Algeria

Zinedine Zidane, the former Real Madrid coach, decided to cut short his summer vacation in its last days to show his solidarity with the Algerians in the crisis they are going through.

Algeria has suffered over the past few days from devastating fires, causing many severe damages in various forests and places in the country.

The newspaper “Shot Africa” confirmed that Zidane, the owner of Algerian origin, decided to donate two million euros to those affected by this crisis.

Zidane’s move to cooperate with his country of origin comes after the fires killed more than 70 people, including about 30 soldiers, during attempts to control the flames.



The newspaper “L’Equipe” also indicated that Zidane donated this amount through his charitable foundation, which he uses for such occasions.

