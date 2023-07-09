1.131 Million Algerians Visited Tunisia in Six Months

The number of Algerians who visited Tunisia in the first six months of 2023 reached 1.131 million, an increase of 8.2% compared to the same period in 2019, which is the reference year, as the number of Algerian tourists in Tunisia in that year reached two and a half million, before witnessing a significant decline in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the global epidemiological situation, as well as the decision to close the borders between the two countries in March 2020 to stem the spread of Covid19 pandemic.

A well-informed source told Echorouk that “the figures recorded for the movement of Algerians entering Tunisia since the beginning of the current year are very positive, as those recorded exceeded the year 2019, which is described as the reference year.”

The spokesman expected an increase in the rate of entry of Algerians into Tunisia, especially for families, at the end of this month, that is, after the announcement of Bac exams’ results on July 20, as these figures are expected to increase until the end of the year, according to preliminary indicators, after 1.3 million Algerians entered Tunisia last year although the land borders did not open until July 5, while 600,000 Tunisians entered Algeria.

He stressed that Tunisia remains the first tourist destination for Algerians, as a result of several factors, the most important of which are “geographical proximity, good services for the Algerian tourists and the factors of language, religion and intermarriage”. The spokesman denied all the information that was circulated in the recent period about Tunisia requiring Algerians to make prior reservations to enter, explaining that “this information is false and unfounded, and its incorrectness can be confirmed by the Algerians who entered Tunisia in the recent period by land or air.”

The source pointed out that the higher authorities in Tunisia, especially the government, and then the investors in the tourism field, attach great importance to the Algerian tourist, noting that “even if the numbers may increase or decrease, the most important thing for us is that the Algerians feel comfortable during the days they spend in Tunisia.”