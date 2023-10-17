20 Years’ Imprisonment For Impersonating Ministers And Military Officers

The draft law on combating counterfeiting and the use of counterfeits enumerates many crimes punishable by law related to impersonation, as Article 64 stipulates that every person who impersonates a military or civilian person will be punished from two to 20 years in prison and the same applies to a person who uses a title related to a legally regulated profession or with an official certificate.

Anyone impersonating a soldier or officer of the People’s National Army faces a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, while those involved in crimes related to wearing the uniform of the People’s National Army and various military positions and other sensitive functions will receive a penalty of up to 5 years in prison.

According to Article 65 of the draft text, any person who intentionally wears uniforms resembling the uniform of the People’s National Army, the National Gendarmerie, the National Security, or the Customs Administration, as well as the prisons and forestry administration agents, or employees in charge of judicial control or civil protection, shall be punished by imprisonment for a period from to 2 to 5 years and a fine.

Anyone who unlawfully wears a uniform or distinctive clothing for a job or position, or wears a national or foreign badge, shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of one to three years and a fine.

According to Article 66, anyone who, in a normal or official manner, assumes an honorary title or rank in a public or official document or an administrative document prepared for submission to the public authorities and unlawfully reveals an identity other than his/her own, shall be punished by imprisonment from 2 to 5 years and a fine.

The same penalty shall be imposed on anyone who obtains a judicial record in the name of another by assuming a false name or a false capacity.

Article 68 of the draft text stipulates that the founders, directors, or managers of companies or institutions of a commercial, industrial, or financial nature who rely on, in advertising for the project they manage or intend to create on the name and title of a member of the government, even a former, or one of the parliamentary bodies, a judge, or a former judge, shall be punished under a penalty from one to five years, in addition to a financial fine.

The same law applies to anyone who claims a connection with one of those with the aforementioned ranks or positions to obtain material or other benefits.

According to Article 72, there is no penalty for anyone who uses forged, counterfeit or fabricated seals, stamps, hammers, stamps, marks, documents, or fabricated documents or fake documents, if he/she is unaware of that.

Meanwhile, any person proven to know the occurrence of one of the previous crimes and who did not report it to the competent public authorities shall be punished from 6 months to 3 years and a fine.

The penalty is from two to five years in prison and a fine if the person was one of those who came to know of these acts by his job or profession.

According to the new draft law, documents and certificates proven to be forged shall be invalidated by force of law and the resulting rights and effects. The judicial authority shall also order the confiscation of the means used to commit these crimes and the funds obtained in case of conviction for one of these crimes stipulated in this law.

The judicial authority also orders the destruction of forged documents, certificates, money, seals, and marks.