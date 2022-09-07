2022 Arab Cup U-17 Finals: Young Desert Warriors Determined To Defeat Morocco

The national U-17 team has a historic opportunity to embrace the Arab Cup in the final match here on Thursday against its Moroccan counterpart, a derby that promises a lot, given the excitement of the game and the ambition of the team-mates of the player Younes Badani, who showed amazing performance enabling them to overcome the obstacle of their competitors until they reach the final match.

The U-17 Desert Warriors are determined to win the Arab Cup, this evening against Morocco, after a positive and distinguished performance at all levels, as evidenced by occupying the leadership in the group stage with 9 points and scoring 10 full goals against the teams of Palestine, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates, while also overcoming the obstacle of the quarter-finals against Tunisia and the semi-finals against Saudi Arabia.

Many agreed that the young Desert Warriors knew how to win the bet in several important and difficult matches, the last of which was the Golden Square match against the Saudi team, which some described as the strongest competitor in the tournament, where the full-time ended with an equal result and the word returned to the sons of coach Rezki Remane thanks to the penalty kicks, which allowed their passage to the final match amid great ambition to win the cup title against the Moroccan team, which had qualified at the expense of its Yemeni counterpart, with 1-0.

The Algerian technical staff worked to provide various motivating conditions for their players to be ready for this important date, especially since Nadir Yakoubi’s team-mates are 90 minutes away from embracing the cup, which requires, according to many, to take matters seriously and realistically to adapt to the requirements and stakes of the final match, and why not repeat the scenario of the local team that was crowned the Arab Cup at the end of last year after a distinguished journey achieved by the sons of coach Madjid Bougherra, and it is an example to be followed by the U-17 players of the national team.

It is an opportunity to confirm the positive journey achieved since the beginning of the 4th edition of the U-17 Arab Cup, while the coach Remane deliberately takes into account several aspects that he considers important, foremost of which is the recovery factor after the great physical effort made by the desert warriors in the semi-final match against Saudi Arabia, which ended with the penalty kicks, and the same applies to the quarter-final match against Tunisia.

If many observers emphasize the difficulty of the task, especially since the final match is decided on the field in front of a team that has also proven its eligibility to reach this stage, the Algerian players did not hide their ambitions to say their word on the field, which makes today’s date a historic opportunity to enrich the achievements of the youth teams, after the U-17 desert warriors won the African Cup at the end of the seventies, enabling them at the time to participate in the U-17 World Cup 1979 with a generation that made the event with the strongest teams in the eighties, such as Osmani, Chouaib, Yahi, Ben Jaballah and other players, who remain a motivating example for the sons of coach Rezki Remane to bring the young Desert Warriors back to the fore and contribute in one way or another to activating the basic formation process and put all concerned parties in the process so that they are interested in football talents, which are the real reservoir of the largest clubs and the national team in the near future.