266 International Rogatory Commissions, Judicial Assistance To Recover Stolen Funds

The Ministry of Justice sent 259 international letters rogatory and 7 requests for judicial assistance to 31 countries to recover the stolen funds, within the framework of the efforts of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and the government’s plan to combat corruption and recovering the assets of Algerians illegally transferred abroad.

According to what is contained in the general policy statement, currently presented for discussion in the National People’s Assembly, under the public life ethics, preventing and combating corruption, and collecting stolen funds, 259 international judicial rogatory commissions have been sent, 40 of which in 2022, in addition to 7 requests for judicial assistance to 31 countries to identify, seize and freeze looted funds to confiscate them.

According to the document, 62 international letters rogatory were partially implemented to identify and freeze the looted funds, in continuation of the implementation of final justice decisions to confiscate the looted funds, and the implementation of international agreements and judicial delegations to identify, seize and confiscate funds smuggled abroad.

The public policy statement mentioned Algeria’s efforts to recover funds transferred abroad illegally, as the Minister of Justice, Keeper of the Seals, had previously presented to the National People’s Assembly the preliminary outcome of the recovery of the looted funds on December 27, 2022, and revealed the development of a mechanism that allows searching for the funds and property of convicts with a fine, seizure, or judicial expenses, and their identification and confiscation.

To moralize public life, there must be a consolidation of moral values and a renewal of the legal framework applied to public agents through the completion of a draft executive decree that includes a charter of ethics and conduct for public agents.

The government also continued to develop the legal framework related to the major political, economic and social reforms approved by the President, while ensuring the improvement of the quality of texts.

According to what was stated in the general policy, the government is currently working on preparing 470 new draft legislative and regulatory texts.

The executive branch stressed the need to give high priority to the applied texts accompanying these projects by making special arrangements to accelerate the process of preparing them, within a period that does not exceed 60 days starting from the publication of the relevant law. This comes against the backdrop of the great controversy raised by the MPs regarding the delayed issuance of implementing texts for laws approved by parliament.

It also decided to prepare a reference guide in the field of conceptualizing and editing legal texts, to improve the quality of national law and contribute to consecrating the principle of legal security stipulated under Article 34 of the Constitution, and ensuring access to legal texts, their clarity and stability.

The government’s general policy statement reminded us of the total legal texts issued during this year, reaching 1,297 legal texts, including 19 legislative texts, two organic laws and one order.

Further, according to the statement, there were 254 presidential decrees and 334 executive decrees, in addition to 215 joint ministerial decisions and 475 decisions.

Legislation by order was not resorted to except in one urgent case during the parliamentary recess, which reflects – according to the general policy statement – the government’s adherence to the nature of exceptional measures to this constitutional mechanism.

Under the continuing implementation of the President of the Republic’s commitments related to strengthening Parliament’s oversight powers, the executive branch responded 100% to the 1784 written questions directed by MPs to the government, with an increase reaching 4.6%.