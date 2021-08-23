-- -- -- / -- -- --
30 Algerian Businessmen To Participate At The French MEDEF Meeting

Imene Kimouche / English version: Dalila Henache
  • 19
  • 0
30 members of the Algerian Confederation of Citizens’ Employers are participating, starting today, in the summer university of the French Institutions Movement or the “MEDEF” organization, which is the largest gathering of businessmen in France, after receiving an official invitation from French institutions, where it is expected that the Algerian delegation will address important files among several Roundtables led by various fields like the digitization, the food industry, the renewable energies and the emerging institutions.

According to a statement by the Algerian Confederation of Citizens’ Employers, which copy is received by Echorouk, this important economic event brings together businessmen from several countries and more than 4,500 participants who are active in the sectors of finance, banking, digitalization and the environment.

Participants will address several economic problems, such as how to build joint and coordinated partnerships, what are the key sectors where cooperation is a priority, and how economies can be better valued.

