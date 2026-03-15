French Leaks About The Imminent Return Of Paris’s Ambassador To Algiers

French newspapers and websites have circulated leaks about the potential “soon” return of the French ambassador to Algeria, Stéphane Romatet. Although the magazine “Jeune Afrique,” whose credibility is questionable, initiated this leak, other French newspapers also reported the information, such as “Le Journal du Dimanche” via its website.

The magazine that reported the leak on Friday did not mention the source from which it obtained the information, but it indicated that the issue of the French diplomat’s return was discussed during French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez’s visit to Algeria on February 16 and 17.

It is worth noting that the French diplomat had left Algeria approximately 11 months ago, at the request of his country’s president, Emmanuel Macron, amidst severe tensions that characterized bilateral relations over the past year and a half.

The French ambassador to Algeria had been the subject of strong criticism from the Algerian Press Agency, following his participation in the “Complément d’enquête” program, broadcast by the French public channel France 2, which, as is known, contained significant provocations against Algerian authorities due to the involvement of some participants in disrespecting symbols of the Algerian state.

Moreover, private sources for the international channel “Algeria 24” had indicated that the French ambassador was no longer welcome due to his participation in the aforementioned television program, which was also reported by the French channel “TV5 Monde.”

Algerian-French relations have been marked by a remarkable media and political truce for weeks, with French public and private channels, newspapers, and websites refraining from targeting Algeria and its diaspora. The recent Iftar session, which the Grand Mosque of Paris customarily organizes during Ramadan, also saw a notable official French presence, led by Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez and Minister Delegate for Citizenship, Marie-Pierre Vedrenne, in addition to other official figures. This fact reinforced interpretations suggesting that matters are heading towards stability.

Regardless of the credibility of what French media sources have reported, if this development is serious, it aligns with the general context characterizing Algerian-French relations in recent weeks, marked by a decrease in tension. The French side has been more keen on this, by curbing hostile media campaigns for about a year against Algeria, its symbols, its diaspora, and its interests.

These leaks come at a highly sensitive international juncture, marked by the Zionist-American aggression against Iran and Lebanon, an escalation that threatens to create a major oil crisis that could raise oil and gas prices to record levels after the Iranian authorities’ decision to close the Strait of Hormuz.

At a time when France is in dire need of increasing its oil and gas exports at affordable prices, it is worth noting that when French President Emmanuel Macron visited Algeria in 2022, he had requested a 50% increase in Algerian gas exports to France, but he was unable to achieve this, given the Algerian authorities’ decision to direct the majority of its gas exports to Italy based on relevant bilateral agreements.

According to many analysts, current global data have increased the importance of the role Algeria can play in the energy sector, especially for the European continent. The French side is aware of this, having previously gambled with its ill-considered stance on the Western Sahara issue, by taking a biased position alongside the Moroccan regime. This is a position that makes it difficult for Paris to repair the damage it has caused to bilateral relations.