Mandatory New Rules for Importers of Goods Intended for Resale

Importers engaged in the resale of goods in their original condition will now be required to disclose their distribution networks and customer databases before completing bank domiciliation procedures linked to import operations, according to new directives issued by trade authorities across Algeria.

Under the new measures, importers must provide detailed information on the dealers and distributors receiving imported products, including their names, addresses, commercial registration numbers, and business activities. The requirement forms part of a broader effort by public authorities to strengthen oversight of imported goods and enhance transparency throughout the distribution chain.

According to official correspondence circulated by provincial trade directorates, including the Directorate of Trade of Oum El Bouaghi (eastern Algeria), verification and approval of an importer’s distribution network has become a mandatory step that must be completed within the 45-day period granted for finalizing bank domiciliation procedures. This new step aims to tighten control over the flow of imported goods within the national market and enhance the transparency of distribution operations.

The measure applies to companies importing goods for resale and benefiting from import valuation programs approved by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion. Authorities have indicated that the procedure aims to improve the traceability of imported products, ensure that goods reach their declared destinations, and reinforce market regulation mechanisms.

According to the same correspondence, checked out by Echorouk, importers are required to submit a comprehensive file detailing their approved distribution network. The dossier must include information on customers, commercial registration numbers, business addresses, and the nature of their commercial activities. Where applicable, supporting documents related to conformity and compliance certifications must also be provided.

The Directorate explained that this procedure must be completed before the expiry of the legal deadline for bank domiciliation, which is 45 days from the date of approval of the import estimate program.

The trade authorities have called on all relevant importers to prepare and submit their files detailing their distribution channels, in two signed and stamped hard copies, accompanied by an electronic version in Excel format stored on a digital device. A copy of the import valuation program approved by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion must also be attached.

The required table includes detailed information about the distribution channels approved by the economic operator, including customer identities, their commercial registration numbers, addresses, the nature of their business activities, and, where applicable, data related to conformity and compliance certificates.

Authorities say the new procedure will enable regulators to better monitor the movement of imported goods within the domestic market, strengthen commercial oversight, and improve the transparency of distribution channels.

The new requirements coincide with stricter import-control measures recently introduced by the Bank of Algeria to establish bank domiciliation before foreign suppliers ship goods. This measure aims to curb any irregularities or illegal financial transfers.

Under Instruction No. 01/2026, issued on May 14, 2026, by the Bank of Algeria, reviewed by Echourouk, all import operations are now subject to a new, strict procedure requiring prior bank domiciliation before shipment of goods to Algeria by foreign suppliers.

The directive, issued by the General Directorate of Exchange at the Bank of Algeria, is intended to reinforce supervision of foreign trade transactions, improve monitoring of international financial flows, and reduce risks associated with import operations. It is based on the provisions of the amended and supplemented Regulation No. 07-01 of February 3, 2007, governing current transactions with foreign countries and foreign-currency accounts.

As part of the new framework, authorized intermediary banks must verify that bank domiciliation procedures have been completed before shipment. Banks are required to ensure that transport and shipping documents bear a date later than the date of domiciliation, effectively prohibiting the importation of goods shipped prior to the completion of banking formalities.

These combined measures reflect Algeria’s ongoing efforts to tighten controls over foreign trade, enhance transparency in import operations, and combat irregularities in the movement of goods and international financial transfers.