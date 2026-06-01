Germany Reveals Its Aspirations For Energy Partnership With Algeria

The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in Algeria revealed the main areas Berlin is focusing on in partnership with Algeria in the energy and new and renewable energy sectors, affirming that cooperation between the two countries in the coming years will concentrate on expanding renewable energy projects, developing green hydrogen, improving energy efficiency, modernizing electricity grids, and attracting German investments.

The agency explained, in a video marking 11 years since the launch of the Algerian-German energy partnership, which “Echorouk” reviewed, that energy transition has become one of the most important economic, environmental, and social issues for both countries, and represents a fundamental pillar for enhancing energy security, building a sustainable future, and achieving international climate goals.

GIZ affirmed that the energy partnership between Algeria and Germany constitutes a strategic framework for cooperation between the two countries, based on knowledge transfer, exchange of expertise, and the development of innovative and sustainable energy solutions, noting that this partnership aims to support Algeria in its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In this context, the agency highlighted that among the priorities for cooperation are expanding renewable energy projects, especially solar and wind energy, to support a diverse and sustainable energy mix, as well as enhancing energy efficiency through adopting best practices and modern technologies to rationalize energy consumption in various sectors.

Cooperation areas also include modernizing electricity grids, improving their performance and reliability, and enhancing their capacity to integrate renewable energies, in addition to developing green hydrogen projects, which has become one of the most prominent stakes in global energy transition, while working to encourage innovation and contribute to creating a competitive market for this new energy resource.

The German agency indicated that the partnership also works to support the German private sector to invest in renewable energy projects in Algeria, both large and medium-sized, as well as contributing to the preparation of public policies and regulatory frameworks for renewable energies and building long-term energy scenarios.

In its review of cooperation achievements over the past decade, GIZ affirmed that the partnership adopted an approach combining German technical expertise and Algeria’s significant potential in renewable energies, which was embodied through organizing technical workshops, training programs, capacity building, and implementing specialized projects and studies.

Among these projects, the agency mentioned the exploratory study of the potential of the “Power-to-X” project in Algeria. The German agency refers to the “Power2X Potential Exploratory Study in Algeria,” which is an exploratory study project aimed at assessing Algeria’s potential in “Power-to-X” technologies, i.e., converting electricity produced from renewable energies, especially solar and wind, into other energy products such as green hydrogen and clean industrial fuels.

This project focuses on identifying the technical and economic feasibility of these transformations, and anticipating future investment and export opportunities, especially to European markets, within the framework of supporting the energy transition process and enhancing Algerian-German cooperation in clean energy fields.

The agency affirmed that the partnership also allows German companies to identify investment opportunities available in Algeria in the fields of renewable energies and green hydrogen, and enhances the exchange of expertise between institutions and active bodies in both countries through study visits and participation in major international exhibitions and events.

The agency concluded by emphasizing that the Algerian-German energy partnership continues to bring together public institutions and the private sector in both countries and transform shared ambitions into tangible projects, by supporting investment, technology transfer, and creating suitable conditions for developing sustainable energy projects that serve the future of energy in Algeria and Germany.