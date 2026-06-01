Interior Minister Saïd Sayoud Begins Official Visit to France

Algerian Minister of the Interior, Local Authorities and Transport, Saïd Sayoud, arrived in Paris on Monday for an official visit at the invitation of his French counterpart, Laurent Nunez, according to the Algerian Press Service (APS). Accompanied by a high-level delegation, Minister Sayoud was welcomed upon arrival by his French counterpart.

The visit follows Laurent Nunez’s visit to Algeria on February 16–17, 2026, during which both sides agreed on a roadmap to strengthen cooperation in areas under their respective ministries.

Ahead of the Algerian minister’s arrival, French state media outlets devoted significant attention to the visit, emphasizing issues that Paris considers priorities in its relationship with Algeria. This visit was a reciprocal gesture following French Minister Laurent Nunez’s visit to Algeria last February.

Sayoud’s visit is particularly significant as it represents the first official visit by an Algerian minister to France in more than two years. It comes after a series of visits by senior French officials to Algeria during the first half of 2026, including the ministers of the Interior, Justice, and Armed Forces. These exchanges suggest a gradual normalization of relations between Algiers and Paris following a prolonged period of diplomatic tensions.

While the resumption of ministerial dialogue reflects a willingness on both sides to rebuild trust, major bilateral issues remain unresolved.

On the eve of the visit, the French media, including the official press represented by Agence France-Presse (AFP), were keen to report statements by Minister Laurent Nunez, in which he confirmed that he would be raising issues of particular concern to Paris, among them is the case of French journalist Christophe Gleizes, who was sentenced in Algeria to seven years in prison on charges related to supporting and glorifying terrorism. Another key issue concerns the repatriation of Algerian nationals residing illegally in France.

Before receiving his Algerian guest, Laurent Nunez appeared on Radio France Inter to confirm the issues he would raise during his discussions with the Algerian minister. He stated, “I will, of course, raise the issue of Christophe Gleizes’ situation,” which falls outside his purview, but he emphasized the need to “handle these matters with the utmost discretion, in order to ensure the smooth progress of the process that has been set in motion, in response to the demands of the prisoner’s family.”

In an interview with Radio France Inter radio on Monday morning, June 1st, Laurent Nunez discussed the French side’s efforts with Algerian authorities to obtain more consular permits—currently issued by Algerian diplomatic missions in France—to reach 140. These permits would allow for the deportation of Algerians nationals currently in administrative detention and ordered to leave French territory.

The French minister was extremely cautious in responding to the awkward questions posed by a journalist from the public radio station regarding the imprisonment of a French journalist in Algeria. Laurent Nounez simply stated: “The objective now is to increase the number of consular travel documents obtained and the number of returns to Algeria. Things have started to move again, and we must now step up our efforts.”

A video released by Agence France-Presse (AFP) showed Laurent Nunez, French Ambassador to Algeria Stéphane Romatet, and several senior officials welcoming the Algerian delegation upon its arrival at Paris’s Le Bourget Airport. The delegation subsequently traveled to the Palais de la Place Beauvau, headquarters of the French Ministry of the Interior, where official talks were scheduled to take place.

Algerian Interior Ministers’ visit to France also takes place against the backdrop of renewed tensions sparked by recent remarks from French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot concerning France’s position on the Western Sahara issue. His comments, made during a visit to Morocco, generated strong reactions in Algeria, where several media outlets criticized what they viewed as a provocative reaffirmation of Paris’s stance.

The controversy has added another layer of complexity to an already sensitive bilateral relationship. French Ambassador Stéphane Romatet, who recently returned to Algeria after an extended absence, reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the criticism directed at France in parts of the Algerian media. Although the French side has become accustomed to framing it as falling under freedom of expression, when it comes to the French media.

Despite these disagreements, both governments appear committed to maintaining dialogue and expanding practical cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Sayoud’s visit is therefore being closely watched as a test of whether the recent French diplomatic thaw can be translated into concrete progress on longstanding issues.