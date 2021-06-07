30 Million Grant Didn’t Enter Accounts Of Young Candidates For June 12th Legislative Polls

• The candidates for the June 12th legislative elections, until June 7, 2021, that is, 24 hours before the end of the electoral campaign, did not receive the 30 million centimes’ grant allocated to young people under the age of 40.

Echorouk’s sources estimated the percentage of those who have not received their dues so far at more than 80 percent of those concerned, attributing the reason to the long administrative procedures that precede obtaining the grant and the conditions that remain impossible for some of them, in addition to the delay of the Ministry of Interior’s services in pouring it out.

According to the same sources, despite the fact that the Independent National Authority for elections’ monitoring has closed the curtain on the electoral campaign for the June 12th legislative elections at midnight today, the candidates under the age of 40 have not yet received the financial grant approved by the government for them, which is set at an amount of 30 million centimes.

This sparked great controversy among these people, especially since the Independent National Elections Authority had previously indicated in a statement that the grant would be disbursed within a period not exceeding 48 hours from the filing of the application, stressing that the file is currently on the table of the Ministry of Interior and Local Assemblies, which is the opposite of what was confirmed.

The same sources also revealed that the independent election monitoring authority, through its provincial delegates, received wholesale complaints from the candidates, who had previously applied for the grant as soon as the law was issued.

• To this effect, free candidate, “Amine.A”, confirmed in a statement to “Echorouk” that despite the administrative procedures that preceded the process of depositing the file, opening a special account requires the signature of all candidates on the list and the complex procedures that follow, so that we find ourselves at the end of the electoral campaign without obtaining a single dinar.

He added, “The grant turned into compensation that requires submitting invoices in the hope of obtaining them in the future”.

• For reference, the head of the Independent National Electoral Authority, Mohamed Charfi, previously confirmed that the financial backing allocated by the state to youth under the age of 40 and candidates on independent lists “amounted to 464,400,000 dinars, from which 1,548 youths benefited from among 247 independent lists”.