Fact-Finding Missions to Prisons, Judicial Schools, and the Constitutional Court

Following the Eid al-Fitr holiday, the Committee on Legal and Administrative Affairs and Freedoms of the National People’s Assembly will undertake a field fact-finding mission as part of its oversight duties.

The mission will assess the situation of several bodies and institutions within its purview, primarily penal institutions (prisons) and human rights organisations. These visits fall within the committee’s oversight activities.

The committee will conduct field visits to several correctional institutions to assess prison management conditions and the measures taken to develop them and improve the care provided to inmates. It will also review the programs adopted in the field of reintegration. The mission will also include a visit to the National Human Rights Council to learn about its operational mechanisms and the efforts undertaken to protect and promote human rights.

The program of visits includes a trip to the Constitutional Court, given the functional relationship between this body and the National People’s Assembly, particularly regarding oversight of the constitutionality of laws and their conformity with the provisions of the Constitution, as well as the mechanism for challenging the constitutionality of legal texts before the competent judicial authorities.

The committee also scheduled visits to judicial training schools to review the system for training judges and the programs

adopted in the field of legal and judicial qualification.

As part of this fact-finding mission, the committee prepares detailed reports following each field visit, including observations and data gathered on-site. These reports are then submitted to the Speaker of the National People’s Assembly, who, in turn, forwards them to the government for review and for appropriate action should any shortcomings or suggestions for improving the performance of these institutions be identified.

The committee is using this period to engage in fieldwork and continue its oversight activities, particularly after an intensive phase dedicated to reviewing several important draft laws related to the justice sector and the legal system. Other draft laws are expected to be referred to the committee, including the new draft law on military justice, as well as a draft law on elections, in addition to the anticipated technical amendment to the constitution.

In another aspect of its activities, the Committee on Legal and Administrative Affairs and Freedoms held a meeting on Monday, March 16, 2026, chaired by Committee Chairman Toumi Abdelkader. The meeting was dedicated to confirming the membership of a new deputy in the National People’s Assembly, following referral No. 04/2026 issued by the Assembly’s Bureau and dated March 9, 2026.

This measure followed Constitutional Court Decision No. 01/K.M.D/2026, dated 18 Ramadan 1447 (corresponding to March 8, 2026), declaring the seat of MP Fateh Boutbigue, elected on the Future Front (el mostaqbal) list for the Algiers constituency, vacant after he resigned from the Assembly in preparation for his candidacy for the presidency of the Pan-African Parliament.

Under the same decision, the resigning MP was replaced by candidate Bouzidi Mohamed from the same electoral list, provided that the report proving his membership is presented to the dMPs of the National People’s Assembly for ratification during a public session to be held later.