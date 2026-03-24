Ministry of National Defence Calls on Drone Owners to Register Their UAVs

The High Command of the People’s National Army reiterated its call on Tuesday, March 24, for all citizens possessing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones to register their systems with the National Centre for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Systems, which has officially become operational.

The Ministry of National Defence clarified that, “in accordance with the provisions of Presidential Decree No. 21-285, which establishes the general framework for the operation of manned unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems, the National Centre for Unmanned Aircraft Systems has become operational.” Therefore, Citizens who have UAV systems (drones) must register them with the National Centre for Unmanned Aircraft Systems. The Ministry set April 30, 2026, as the deadline for citizens possessing drones to register their UAV systems with the Centre.

Those possessing these systems must declare them by contacting the National Centre for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CNSAPB), bringing the required documents, after scheduling an appointment in advance by calling the following numbers: 021905669, 021905670, or by emailing [email protected].

The Ministry of National Defence affirmed that regulating this framework aims to enhance the country’s security and ensure the responsible use of this technology. This measure is part of the state’s efforts to keep pace with technological advancements while simultaneously ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory controls related to the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), thereby contributing to the protection of national airspace and the strengthening of public security.

In this context, the Ministry of National Defence, through a joint ministerial decree dated 15 Rabi’ al-Awwal 1447 AH (corresponding to September 8, 2025), established the legal framework governing the use and authorisation of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems in Algeria. It also outlined the conditions and procedures for the production, acquisition, import, export, sale, maintenance, leasing, servicing, transfer, and decommissioning of these systems.

The National Centre for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Systems is the sole authority responsible for granting licenses and certifications for these systems within the national territory, whether they are intended for recreational or professional purposes, or belong to state institutions and are used for security, relief, and firefighting operations.

According to the executive decree, those practising this activity must obtain accreditation issued by the National Centre for UAV Systems. The Centre reviews the results of investigations conducted by the relevant security services into the applicants, their professional capabilities, and the security conditions of the premises designated for the activities for which accreditation is sought. This process takes into account the opinions of the relevant departments within the Ministries of the Interior, Finance, Telecommunications and Transport.

The accreditation application must be accompanied by a set of documents for both individuals and legal entities, whether for recreational, professional, or industrial use. These documents include, most importantly, a personal information form for the applicant, a copy of their national identity card, an extract from their criminal record (Form 3) issued no more than three months prior, a copy of their commercial register, and university degrees.

According to the same decree, applications for accreditation must be submitted to the centre or its branches, and a receipt will be issued. The application will be processed within 60 days, and applicants whose applications are rejected will be notified of the reasons for the rejection.

Furthermore, drones have been classified into three categories: Category 1, for recreational use and amateur photography; Category 2, for professional use, filmmaking, geographic surveying, and media; and Category 3, for sensitive applications such as security, search and rescue, firefighting, and air ambulance services. The use, sale, or import of any unauthorised drone is prohibited, and any device not registered in a national database is considered illegal. Drones must be equipped with electronic tracking and safety signals and be capable of connecting to 4G and 5G networks in accordance with international standards.

The decision stipulated that systems submitted for certification must meet a set of technical specifications, most notably: equipping the aircraft with a geographic surveillance system and an electronic identification system, ensuring that its communication equipment complies with the frequency and transmission standards permitted in Algeria, and providing a light signal that conforms to the regulations applicable to categories two and three. The centre reserves the right to impose additional conditions for reasons related to safety and national security before granting final certification.

In addition, no drone will be approved if it is previously registered abroad, of unknown origin, or lacks a type certificate from the manufacturer. The National Centre is also authorised to reject or immediately revoke the license in cases of security risks, illegal use, or structural modifications to the drone.

The decision also stressed that no system designed, manufactured or modified within Algeria may be submitted for approval without first obtaining an official technical report in accordance with the applicable regulations. As for systems manufactured by public industrial and commercial institutions affiliated with the Ministry of National Defence and intended for marketing, they will be subject to an approval equivalent granted by the National Centre in accordance with the same procedures.