Phosphate Extraction at the Bled el-Hadba Mine to Start at the End of April

The integrated phosphate mine in Bled El Hadba, Tebessa (eastern Algeria) will begin operations at the end of April, with an export berth being allocated at the port of Bejaia, the Chief of Staff of the Secretary of State for Mines at the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Mines, Djamal Eddine Choutri, announced on Monday.

During his appearance on the “Forum of the Radio Channel 1”, Djamal Eddine Choutri confirmed that there is coordination between various sectors to complete the zinc and lead project. At the Tala Hamza and Oued Amizour projects, the energy sector is responsible for connecting them to the electricity grid, and the public works sector is responsible for connecting the road to the highway access point. Additionally, an overpass is being constructed to link the mine to the living quarters, in conjunction with ongoing work at the Bejaia port, and creating a designated berth for future exports.

In the same context, Choutri highlighted the importance of revitalising the mining industry and the role of major projects in achieving economic transformation and developing manufacturing industries. He noted that the mining sector has become a cornerstone of diversifying the national economy beyond hydrocarbons, according to the Algerian Radio website.

To implement this strategy, the same spokesperson added, “our country has embarked on major mining projects that were awaiting revitalisation, such as the Ghara Djebilet project, which has entered the operational phase. This was followed by the launch of the second project: the exploitation of the zinc and lead mine in Tala Hamza and Oued Amizour. This project is as important as the Ghara Djebilet, because it represents a significant global value reserve, ranking among the largest worldwide. Zinc is also a relatively rare mineral internationally, further emphasising the importance of exploiting this mine. It will contribute to meeting the demand for this material, which is currently entirely imported, with the potential to supply the domestic market and export surplus”.

For his part, the Director General of the Sonarem Group, Reda Belhadj, highlighted the strategic importance of the zinc and lead mine in Bejaia in meeting domestic demand for raw materials. He explained that mineral resources have become the backbone of modern economic transformation, as the discussion is no longer limited to extraction and marketing alone, but now includes extraction and processing. The Algerian Radio website quoted Belhadj as saying that the importance of mineral resources lies in achieving economic sovereignty. He argued that it is illogical to pursue the development of industrial sectors such as iron and steel without possessing the raw materials to meet their needs. He pointed out that this will also allow for the development of the processing industry by providing raw materials and reducing the import bill, which is a positive indicator.

The same spokesperson added that creating a value chain, from extraction to final products, is crucial as it contributes to economic dynamism, job creation, and a more dynamic economy, and maximises the utilisation of mineral resources.

He also asserted that this would attract foreign investment, which in turn would bring modern technologies and capital to establish strategic partnerships with various countries, creating industrial hubs, and supporting the move towards green technology, given that rare metals have become the basis of the energy transition today.