30 Nations to Join African Export & Logistics Conference in Algiers

The second African Export and Logistics Conference will take place on April 21 in Algiers. More than 200 companies from Algeria and abroad, as well as representatives from organisations in 30 African countries, are expected to participate, according to the event organisers.

The event, hosted at the Sheraton Hotel’s conference hall, is organised by the Economic Studies and Investment Development Foundation under the patronage of the Minister of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion.

The conference will bring together stakeholders and institutions from agriculture and food processing, packaging, and various industries and service sectors, such as banking, insurance, transportation, and logistics.

The conference aims to explore strategies for boosting intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA). It will also address transportation and logistics management, cost control, and opportunities to promote Algerian products across African markets, thereby supporting efforts to diversify exports beyond the hydrocarbon sector.

This event aligns with the government’s focus on opening African markets, exploring new opportunities, and addressing trade and logistics challenges across the continent.

According to the organisers, the conference will serve as a platform for discussion, knowledge sharing, and professional networking, bringing together experts, exporters, and major players in African logistics and trade.

The program includes presentations on new state-approved procedures and incentives for exporters, particularly regarding competition policy, intellectual property, investment, and e-commerce.

By bringing countries and sectors together to share expertise, the African Export and Logistics Conference will help shape the continent’s economic future. The conference drives progress toward greater regional integration, trade facilitation, and sustainable development across Africa.

Africa’s logistics market was valued at over $150 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7% through 2030, according to Mordor Intelligence, a global market research and consulting firm that provides industry reports, analysis, and insights across a wide range of sectors, including logistics, technology, healthcare, agriculture, and more.