Algerian Army Engaged in a Decisive Effort to Adapt Forces to Global Strategic Shifts

General Saïd Chanegriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defense and Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army (PNA), stressed that the Algerian military institution is engaged in a decisive process aimed at adapting its forces and operational units to the challenges of a rapidly changing global environment.

Speaking on Saturday during the official installation ceremony of the new Director of the Higher War College, Major General Mohamed Ahmed Sayeh, who succeeded Major General Hamid Fekan, Chanegriha underlined the importance of modernization, strategic anticipation, and continuous adaptation in the face of evolving regional and international dynamics.

“The People’s National Army is currently engaged in a decisive battle, in every sense of the word, to adapt its forces and units to the challenges of the current era, particularly amid a turbulent regional and international environment,” Chanegriha stated.

He added that “all members of the armed forces are expected to contribute actively to this transformation process and to support a development path designed to strengthen Algeria’s ability to preserve its independence and national sovereignty, while firmly addressing any attempts aimed at destabilizing our country or undermining the security, unity, and tranquility of our noble people.”

The Chief of Staff also highlighted the role of the Higher War College as a center of excellence and a hub of strategic knowledge, capable of preparing highly qualified officers equipped to understand and respond to major geopolitical and military transformations taking place around the world.

He called for further efforts to modernize training programs and ensure that academic and military education remain aligned with current realities and the rapid evolution of warfare.

“You must ensure that the college becomes a true force for proposing solutions by encouraging and valuing the initiatives of its instructors and officers,” Chanegriha said. “Their extensive experience within combat units and various branches of the People’s National Army represents a valuable asset, enabling them to provide relevant recommendations, draw lessons from contemporary conflicts, and identify the necessary measures to improve the effectiveness of our operational and combat units in line with the changing nature of warfare.”

During the ceremony, held on Saturday, June 13, Chief of Staff Saïd Chanegriha officially installed Major General Mohamed Ahmed Sayeh as the new Director of the Higher War College on behalf of the President of the Republic, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Minister of National Defense, according to a statement from the Ministry of National Defense.

The ceremony began with the inspection of officers and personnel assembled on the parade ground. Chanegriha then formally announced the appointment of Major General Sayeh, who took over leadership of the institution from Major General Hamid Fekan.

The Chief of Staff subsequently instructed all personnel to serve under the authority of the newly appointed director, comply with his orders, and implement his directives in accordance with military regulations, the laws of the Republic, and the highest interests of national service.

The ceremony concluded with a reaffirmation of commitment to the values of duty, sacrifice, and loyalty to the legacy of Algeria’s righteous martyrs and the principles of the nation’s historic and glorious revolution.

The announcement comes amid a period of profound transformation in global security dynamics, marked by the rise of new military technologies, asymmetric threats, cyber warfare, artificial intelligence applications, and shifting geopolitical alliances. For Algeria, maintaining a capable and modern defense posture has become a central priority as regional challenges continue to evolve.

Established as a key institution for advanced military education, the Higher War College plays a central role in preparing senior officers for command responsibilities and strategic decision-making. Its mission extends beyond traditional military training, focusing on strategic studies, operational planning, and analysis of contemporary conflicts.

The emphasis on adapting military structures reflects a broader trend among armed forces worldwide, where technological innovation, intelligence capabilities, joint operations, and rapid-response capacity are becoming decisive factors in modern warfare.

Chanegriha’s remarks reflect the Algerian military leadership’s view that future conflicts will require not only conventional strength but also the ability to anticipate emerging threats and rapidly adjust operational doctrines.