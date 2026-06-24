Why Skechers Selected Algeria for Its First Factory in Africa and the Arab World

Officials from the global American brand Skechers and its Algerian partner Tradifoot agreed that selecting Algeria to host the company’s first manufacturing plant in Africa and the Arab world was far from coincidental. The decision was driven by improvements in the country’s business climate, a more favorable investment environment, and Algeria’s strategic geographic position, which enables it to serve as an industrial and export hub for African, Arab, and even European markets.

Both parties emphasized that the project reflects a shared vision centered on strengthening local production, increasing national integration rates, and opening new opportunities for exports beyond Algeria’s borders.

During the partnership agreement signing ceremony held Monday evening at the Sheraton Hotel in Algiers, Tradifoot’s CEO, Walid Ben Ahmed, stated that the project represents the culmination of more than 17 years of experience and development in the Algerian market. He described Skechers’ decision to partner with an Algerian company for its first industrial investment in Africa and the Arab world as recognition of Algerian expertise and its ability to meet international standards.

Ben Ahmed explained that the new factory will be built in the Baba Ali industrial zone on a total area of 22,000 square meters. Operations are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027, with an annual production capacity of up to 2 million pairs of shoes. The facility is also expected to create at least 1,500 direct jobs and manufacture 16 different footwear models.

In the same context, Skechers’ Vice President for Finance, Douglas Parker, highlighted Algeria’s strong growth and expansion potential. He noted that the company generated sales of $9.6 billion in 2025, with projections exceeding $10 billion in 2026. He added that 65% of Skechers’ revenue comes from markets outside the United States, making expansion into Africa and the Arab world a strategic priority for the company.

Parker further revealed that the local integration rate will start at 40% when operations begin and gradually increase to 70% by 2031. During the initial phase, production will primarily meet domestic market demand before expanding into exports across African markets. The long-term target is to export 1 million pairs of shoes annually to Africa and the Middle East, with potential future expansion into Southern European markets.

Earlier, Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion, Kamel Rezig, oversaw the signing of the partnership agreement between the American company Skechers and Algeria’s Tradifoot to establish the brand’s first manufacturing facility in Africa in the Baba Ali area of Algiers. The factory is expected to become operational in the first quarter of 2027 with an annual output of 2 million pairs of shoes.

The agreement was signed following the minister’s meeting with a Skechers delegation that included Vice President for Finance Douglas Parker and Vice President for International Sales Daniel Levy, in the presence of representatives from Tradifoot.

The project aims to establish the American brand’s first industrial base on the African continent, reinforcing Algeria’s position as a destination for foreign industrial investment and as a production platform serving both domestic and international markets.

Beyond the factory’s production figures, the project reflects Algeria’s broader ambition to attract international manufacturers and strengthen its industrial base. The investment could contribute to the development of local supply chains, skills transfer, and job creation while positioning the country as a regional manufacturing platform. If export targets are achieved, the facility may also reinforce Algeria’s role in connecting African, Middle Eastern, and European markets.