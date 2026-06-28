German Companies Negotiate With Algerian Economic Operators Regarding The Automotive Sector

This Monday morning, representatives of the six German companies specializing in various stages of the automotive industry value chain will meet with officials from Algerian economic bodies and representatives of the business world, at the start of the economic mission led by the German-Algerian Chamber of Industry and Commerce to Algeria, to explore investment and partnership opportunities in the automotive industry and subcontracting sector.

According to information obtained by “Echorouk”, the first day’s activities will be hosted at the conference hall of the “Regency Hyatt” hotel in the capital, in the presence of representatives from the Algerian Economic Renewal Council, the Confederation of Algerian Industrialists and Producers, and the Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in addition to official attendance from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Industry, and Trade, and a number of economic bodies and institutions.

The program includes a series of technical and economic presentations, most notably introductory presentations by the participating German companies on their activities and specializations to Algerian operators, a presentation on the partnership and subcontracting exchange, and official Algerian presentations.

Furthermore, on Tuesday, a round table is expected to be organized on investment prospects in Algeria, dedicated to discussing opportunities for industrial cooperation, developing subcontracting, and hiking the local integration rate. On Wednesday morning, the mission will travel to Oran province to visit the “Fiat” factory and learn about the car manufacturing experience in Algeria, followed by a visit to an Algerian company specialized in subcontracting to learn about its production capabilities and local working methods.

The evening of the same day will be dedicated to holding bilateral business meetings (B2B) between German companies and Algerian economic operators, with the number of Algerian companies registered so far reaching twenty, and requests for participation continuing to increase.

Mr. Oliver Blank, President of the German-Algerian Chamber of Industry and Commerce, had revealed in an interview with “Echorouk” that the participating German companies operate in the fields of production technology, automotive components and materials, manufacturing tools and processes, industrial logistics, and engineering and after-sales services, emphasizing that their selection was made in line with Algeria’s priorities in raising the local integration rate and developing the industrial subcontracting network.

Mr. Blank explained that German companies do not aim to merely market products or supply spare parts, but rather seek long-term industrial partnerships based on technology and expertise transfer, qualifying local suppliers, and contributing to local manufacturing and assembly and modernizing production methods, in line with Algeria’s new industrial orientations aimed at enhancing local added value and reducing reliance on imports.

He added that this visit marks the beginning of a gradual industrial cooperation process, which is expected in its first phase to lead to the preparation of feasibility studies, exchange of expertise, and the launch of technical consultations, before moving on to the implementation of joint partnerships and investments.

The German side believes that the automotive sector serves as an entry point for expanding cooperation in the future towards other strategic sectors, such as renewable energies, green hydrogen, water, circular economy, health, transport, and engineering.