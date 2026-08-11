These Are The Features Of An Upcoming Strategic Chinese Project In Algeria

Algeria is discussing with the China Baowu Group industrial and investment partnership opportunities to achieve an integrated project for the production of low-carbon reduced iron and green steel in Algeria.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Energy, the Minister of State, Mohamed Arkab, received on Tuesday a delegation from the China Baowu Group, one of the world’s largest steel producers, at the ministry headquarters, in the presence of the CEO of Sonatrach, Noureddine Daoudi, and officials from the ministry and Sonatrach, along with representatives of the National Steel Company.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed cooperation opportunities in several fields, particularly the development of a low-carbon iron and steel industry, and the adoption of the latest solutions and technologies aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of heavy industries.

The talks covered a strategic industrial project in partnership with the National Steel Company, consisting of the establishment of an integrated complex for the production of low-carbon reduced iron and green steel in Algeria.

The proposed project relies on the integration of national energy resources with the latest industrial technologies, including the use of natural gas and renewable energy, along with decarbonization technologies, allowing for the development of a more sustainable and lower-emission industrial production.

The Chinese delegation also expounded its expertise in the field of high-quality steel and green steel production, confirming its readiness to transfer its expertise and modern technologies to Algeria, thereby supporting the development of the low-carbon iron and steel industry and enhancing the competitiveness of national products.

The meeting also served as an opportunity to discuss cooperation prospects between Sonatrach and China Baowu Group in accompanying the proposed industrial projects, especially by securing their needs for natural gas, petroleum, petrochemical products, and raw materials.

Industrial solutions for reducing carbon emissions were also discussed, in line with national trends in the field of energy transition and sustainable development.

The Minister of State, Minister of Energy, emphasized the importance of developing qualitative partnerships with major international industrial groups, allowing for technology transfer, the localization of strategic industries, and the enhancement of local content.