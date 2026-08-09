Algeria Delivers 4 Military Helicopters As A Gift To The Nigerien Army

Army General Saïd Chengriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defense and Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, ordered the transfer and delivery of a gift from the Ministry of National Defense to the Nigerien Army, consisting of 4 helicopters and military equipment.

According to a statement from the Ministry of National Defense on Sunday, this gift comes in implementation of the instructions of the President of the Republic, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Minister of National Defense, aimed at “strengthening strategic cooperation relations between Algeria and the Republic of Niger in various fields, particularly in the military field”.

Two MI-24V helicopters and two MI-171 helicopters took off from the secondary deployment base in In Guezzam toward Niamey airport in Niger.

A quantity of ammunition for the helicopters was also shipped aboard a military transport aircraft belonging to the Algerian Air Force, along with spare parts, support and maintenance equipment, and logistical support.

This operation confirms “Algeria’s commitment to continue supporting the countries of the region, especially in fields related to defense, security, exchange of expertise, and multi-form support”.

“Through this endeavor, Algeria renews its determination to continue its efforts, in coordination with its partners, to enhance security and stability in the region”, the statement said.