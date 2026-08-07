Mali’s Maïga Hails Complete Convergence with Algeria

In the first official statement by the Malian government since reconciliation with Algeria was reached about a month ago, Malian Prime Minister General Abdaoulaye Maïga stressed that there is “no diplomatic break” between the two countries, while also pointing to a “complete convergence of views” between their leaders over the security crisis engulfing the Sahel region.

Speaking on Thursday in comments broadcast by Mali’s public television channel ORTM1, Maïga addressed the disagreements that had marked bilateral relations in recent months. “Mali and Algeria share historic ties and a common border stretching for more than 1,300 kilometres,” he said, in a statement reflecting the thaw between Algiers and Bamako.

Maïga added: “Today, we should welcome and commend the complete convergence of views between General Assimi Goïta, President of the Transition and Head of State of Mali, and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.”

According to the Malian prime minister, this convergence concerns, in particular, “fundamental principles,” including respect for the sovereignty of states, non-interference in internal affairs, and counter terrorism.

The two countries announced on July 10 that their ambassadors had returned to the respective capitals, following more than a year in which they had been recalled for consultations. The move came after Algerian authorities shot down a Malian drone that had crossed into Algerian airspace along the country’s southern border, despite warnings issued to the Malian side, in April 2025.

In Maïga’s view, the two countries are looking toward “the two countries living together in a peaceful and secure region,” away from the terrorism-related challenges confronting the Sahel. He said France bears part of the responsibility for the region’s security collapse, citing the failure of the French military intervention launched in the region in 2013, which, he said, also contributed to complicating the security situation. This assessment was echoed by a French MP who called for reliance on Algeria to restore French influence in the region.

Maïga was educated in Algeria at the Higher School of Administration, where he specialised in “diplomacy and international law” and obtained a qualification in the field in 2005. He later returned to Algeria to prepare a business administration thesis at the Higher Institute of Management and Planning.

Explaining the importance of bilateral relations, Malian Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maïga recited in Arabic a passage from the Algerian national anthem: “We rose up, whether to live or die, and resolved that Algeria shall live. Bear witness, bear witness.” He then explained its meaning in French and compared it with a passage from Mali’s own national anthem, which, he said, conveys the same meaning of sacrifice for the homeland.

While stressing his country’s desire to move beyond the legacy of the diplomatic and security crisis that had shaken bilateral relations, Maïga acknowledged that the task would be difficult. “Diplomacy is not a smooth journey,” he said, noting that diplomats have a duty to defend the interests of their respective countries. At the same time, however, he pointed to factors that could help strengthen bilateral ties.

He was referring in particular to Algeria’s role in hosting numerous current Malian officials who came to study in the country, including at the Higher School of Administration. The prime minister specifically highlighted the professional and academic ties between officials from the two countries, noting that a number of them had studied at Algeria’s National School of Administration in Algiers.

Maïga concluded by expressing the hope that “these ties will have a positive impact and that relations between Mali and Algeria will be strengthened,” stressing that “there will be no diplomatic break between the two countries.”

The Malian prime minister’s statement, marked by a strong tone of reconciliation, is the first of its kind since the crisis between the two countries erupted in the spring of last year. It signals that bilateral relations may have entered a new period of calm, potentially paving the way for the restoration of cooperation in the Sahel—a region in which Algeria has consistently played an active role, given its position as the largest country in the Sahel and the considerable resources and capabilities at its disposal.