Bank Cards and Transfers Introduced for Tax Payments

The General Directorate of Taxes (DGI), under the Ministry of Finance, has released a new guide detailing, for the first time, the mechanisms for electronic tax payments through the “Jibayatic” platform.

The guide aims to help taxpayers navigate the newly introduced digital service and outlines 17 reasons why electronic payment transactions may be rejected, in addition to explaining eligibility requirements, payment methods, transaction tracking procedures, and ways to avoid the most common errors.

According to the guide, reviewed by Echorouk, the tax authority identified 17 possible reasons for the rejection of electronic payments. These include insufficient account balance, exceeding or the expiry of an authorized overdraft facility, account closure or non-existence, judicial freezing of the account, account seizure, bank opposition orders, liquidation or bankruptcy, banking bans, the account holder’s death, incorrect banking information, the use of a currency other than the Algerian dinar, or submitting the same transfer order twice.

The guide stresses that once a payment transaction is rejected, the system does not allow the taxpayer to retry the payment electronically, even after the underlying issue has been resolved. Instead, taxpayers must visit their local tax collection office to settle the amount due or request that the tax collector relaunch the payment process. It also notes that the electronic payment service currently applies only to taxes and duties resulting from electronic tax declarations. It does not cover outstanding tax debts or amounts already under collection procedures. However, taxpayers may use the platform to pay penalties arising from “zero declarations” filed after the statutory deadline.

The document also highlights the main difficulties taxpayers may encounter, including heavy traffic on the platform near filing deadlines, forgotten passwords, closed bank accounts, or tax declarations that fail to appear in the system. In such cases, users are encouraged to contact the tax administration or the electronic support service for assistance. The guide further recommends changing passwords regularly, never sharing login credentials, verifying the accuracy of entered information, keeping bank account details up to date, retaining electronic payment receipts, and logging out of the platform after each session.

Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Taxes unveiled the full framework governing electronic payments through the “Jibayatic” platform, detailing eligibility requirements, available payment methods, and transaction monitoring procedures as part of its ongoing efforts to digitize Algeria’s tax administration and simplify taxpayers’ compliance obligations.

The document, issued in August 2026, states that the service enables taxpayers to file declarations and pay taxes and duties online without visiting tax collection offices. The platform is available around the clock and automatically generates an electronic receipt immediately after a successful transaction.

The guide specifies that electronic payment is mandatory for taxpayers falling under the jurisdiction of the Directorate of Large Enterprises. For taxpayers subject to the real tax regime, the simplified real regime, or the Single Flat-Rate Tax administered by tax centers and local tax inspectorates, the service remains optional.

According to the tax authority, the new system offers several advantages, including significant time savings, the ability to make payments anytime and from anywhere, multiple payment options, secure transactions, and the immediate updating of the taxpayer’s tax status.

To use the service, taxpayers must first obtain an account on the “Jibayatic” platform through the tax administration. They must also hold either a bank account for bank transfers or a CIB bank card or Edahabia (Gold Card) for card payments. Taxpayers wishing to pay by bank transfer are additionally required to register their banking details in advance.

The guide also explains that certified accountants may file tax declarations and make payments on behalf of taxpayers, provided they submit a legal power of attorney and have their accounts linked to those of their clients through the tax administration.

As for payment methods, the platform supports both bank transfers and payments made using Edahabia and CIB cards. Cardholders may also make partial payments toward the amounts due. Once the transaction is successfully completed, the system generates an electronic receipt featuring a QR code that allows its authenticity to be verified.

Taxpayers can monitor the status of their payment through their “Jibayatic” account. A bank transfer initially appears as “In Progress” before being updated to either “Paid” or “Rejected” after processing by the bank. If the payment is successful, users may also download the official electronic collection receipt.