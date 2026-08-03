What Should Algeria’s Next National Team Coach Look Like?

The Algerian Football Federation currently has one overriding priority: appointing the next head coach of the national team.

Whoever takes charge will be tasked with rebuilding a side left in disarray after the defeat to Switzerland at the American World Cup—a result that dragged Ibrahim Maza and his teammates to rock bottom and shook the very foundations of Algerian football.

The mistakes made during Vladimir Petković’s tenure must not be repeated. Chief among them was the apparent communication breakdown between the coach and his players. Despite spending a considerable period in charge of the national team, it emerged that Petković had never even spoken face-to-face with some members of the team—not even through an interpreter.

The relationship between a coach and his players should extend beyond tactical and footballing matters. Many successful managers take an interest in their players’ personal and family lives, offering advice and support whenever needed. It is often said that when Spanish coach Pep Guardiola is interested in signing a player, he first finds out which language the player speaks. Guardiola then makes the effort to contact him personally, spending several days getting to know not only his footballing qualities but also his personality and interests beyond the game.

The next Algeria coach will inherit a team that is already well balanced—a blend of experienced leaders such as Ramy Bensebaini and an emerging generation led by Ibrahim Maza. The upcoming club season also promises to showcase an impressive number of Algerian stars on Europe’s biggest stage.

Badredine Bouanani has already secured a place in the UEFA Champions League with Stuttgart, joining Rayan Aït-Nouri with Manchester City, Nabil Bentaleb with Lille, Yacine Titraoui with Lens, Ramy Bensebaini with Borussia Dortmund, and Hadj Moussa with Feyenoord. Several other Algerian internationals, including Farès Chaïbi and Ibrahim Maza, will compete in other European competitions, while the closing days of the transfer window could yet see players such as Rafik Belghali and Mohamed Amoura complete moves to some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The new coach will have little time to settle in. Within days of his appointment, he will oversee his first training camp and first competitive fixture in the qualifiers for the Royal Palace Cup. He must therefore arrive with a comprehensive understanding of the squad rather than spending months getting to know his players.

He must also recognize that one of Algeria’s greatest strengths throughout its history has always been its fighting spirit—from the National Liberation Front (FLN) team, whose players left France to represent the Algerian cause, to the generations of Lakhdar Belloumi and Salah Assad, and ultimately the side led by Riyad Mahrez that captured the Africa Cup of Nations title.

Equally important will be his ability to deploy players in their natural positions. Supporters have grown frustrated with several players whose performances have been criticized, even though many were simply used out of position under Petković. The new coach must also make rebuilding the defense an immediate priority and have that project firmly on track within the first month or two.

Above all, Algeria needs a patient coach—someone who remains unfazed by criticism and does not react emotionally to every headline or television debate, unlike Djamel Belmadi during certain periods of his tenure. At the same time, he must avoid becoming isolated in his decision-making. Constructive criticism should neither consume him nor dictate his choices.

Petković largely ignored outside criticism, but the disappointment he left among Algerian supporters—and his inability to deliver in the team’s biggest matches—may ultimately convince him to walk away from coaching altogether after his difficult spell with the Fennecs.