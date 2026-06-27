Friends of the Sahrawis in Spain Force PM Sánchez to Back Down

The Spanish government led by Pedro Sánchez has reversed its decision to block legislation that would allow the naturalization of Sahrawis born before 1976, following pressure from advocates defending the rights of the Sahrawi people.

The move places renewed responsibility on Spain regarding the unfinished decolonization process in Western Sahara, as the United Nations continues to regard Madrid as the administering colonial power of the territory.

According to the Spanish newspaper El Independiente, citing sources within the Sumar coalition—a governing partner of Sánchez’s Socialist Party—the parliamentary committee tasked with reviewing the draft is scheduled to hold its first meeting on Tuesday, June 30.

The newspaper expects the draft to be put to a vote during an extraordinary plenary session of the Spanish Parliament on July 23. The draft had reportedly been stalled by the government for two years, despite having been introduced by government members from Sumar. According to the same source, the delay resulted from pressure exerted by lobbying networks aligned with the Moroccan government within Spanish political circles, under the argument that the people targeted by the legislation were considered stateless.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares recently declared his “full support” for granting Spanish nationality to Sahrawis born under Spanish administration during a parliamentary session held last Wednesday.

This demand has long been one of the priorities of the Sumar coalition, which is known for supporting the Sahrawi people’s right to self-determination. The coalition is a key political ally supporting Pedro Sánchez’s government and currently holds positions within the administration.

Before reaching the current stage of political consensus, the bill had remained suspended for two years, reportedly due to Morocco’s influence over decision-making channels within Sánchez’s government. According to Moroccan political analyst Badr Laïdoudi, the shift in momentum in favor of pro-Sahrawi advocates is linked to the weakening political position of the current prime minister, amid allegations involving his wife, Begoña Gómez, in corruption cases that are awaiting judicial proceedings.

The first session to debate the legislation took place in the Justice Committee of the Congress on April 28, amid controversy surrounding the exclusion of Sahrawis from an exceptional immigration regularization process because of their stateless status. Following that initial meeting, a second session had been scheduled for mid-May. However, the committee chairman, Socialist Joaquín Martínez Salmerón, reportedly delayed the process until a noticeable change emerged in the position of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party on the issue.

That shift followed the recent remarks by the foreign minister, who, according to El Independiente, appears to have come under internal pressure from coalition partners strongly advocating for the rights of the Sahrawi people.

Granting Spanish citizenship to Sahrawis born in Western Sahara during Spanish rule, before Spain’s final withdrawal from the territory in 1976, represents a significant development in Spain’s position on the Sahrawi issue. Such a move would imply recognition of the historical and legal ties between Spain and Western Sahara. The United Nations continues to classify Western Sahara as a non-self-governing territory and maintains that Spain remains the administering power.

Observers of the situation in Western Sahara also argue that granting Spanish citizenship to Sahrawis would provide greater freedom of movement, employment, and educational opportunities within Spain and across the European Union. It could improve their economic prospects and strengthen their political influence as Spanish citizens of Sahrawi origin, enabling them to participate more actively in Spanish political life and advocate for support of the Sahrawi people’s right to self-determination.

The proposed legislation comes amid renewed debate in Spain over its historical responsibilities in Western Sahara, a territory that remains the subject of an unresolved decolonization process under United Nations frameworks. For supporters of the measure, granting citizenship to Sahrawis born during Spanish administration would represent not only a legal correction but also symbolic recognition of Spain’s historical connection to the territory and its people.

The issue has periodically resurfaced in Spanish politics, particularly following Madrid’s 2022 endorsement of Morocco’s autonomy proposal—an abrupt shift from Spain’s traditionally more neutral position—which triggered criticism from opposition parties, legal scholars, and groups supporting Sahrawi self-determination.

Supporters of the citizenship proposal argue that granting nationality to Sahrawis born under Spanish administration would acknowledge Spain’s historical ties to the territory and address unresolved responsibilities dating back to the end of colonial rule. Critics, however, warn that such a move could carry diplomatic consequences for Spain’s relations with Morocco and further politicize an already sensitive regional dispute.

If approved, the legislation would mark one of the most significant shifts in Spain’s approach to the Western Sahara issue in recent years. Beyond its immediate legal consequences, the measure could reshape discussions around historical accountability, citizenship rights, and the future political relationship between Spain and the Sahrawi population.