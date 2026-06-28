10-day Deadline for Importers to Submit Stock Data or Face Loss of Compliance Certificate

The Ministry of Internal Trade and National Market Regulation, through its provincial directorates, has begun issuing formal notices to economic operators engaged in import-for-resale activities, urging them to regularize their situation by submitting mandatory periodic declarations of sales and stock levels via the digital platform linked to the Certificate of Compliance.

They have been given a maximum of ten days to comply, after which the certificate may be withdrawn in the event of continued non-compliance.

The measure is part of broader efforts to strengthen oversight of import activities, improve transparency in the circulation of imported goods within the national market, and advance the digitization of administrative and commercial procedures introduced by the ministry in recent years.

According to notices issued across several provinces, including Constantine and Oum El Bouaghi—copies of which were reviewed by Echorouk—the directive concerns all operators holding a Certificate of Compliance who have failed to submit statistical declarations on sales volumes and stock levels for the first or second half of 2024 and 2025, or both.

The authorities specified that affected operators must submit the missing data via the dedicated digital platform within ten days starting from June 18, 2026, subject to possible extension. The objective is to regularize their administrative status and avoid sanctions provided for under the law.

The directive applies not only to operators who failed to submit any declarations, but also to those who omitted one or more semi-annual filings during 2024 or 2025. All missing submissions must therefore be completed within the prescribed deadline.

Provincial directorates warned that failure to comply within the set timeframe will result in the withdrawal of the Certificate of Compliance, in accordance with Article 6 bis of the executive decree governing the activity. Such a measure could directly affect an operator’s ability to continue import-for-resale operations, as the certificate is a mandatory requirement for conducting this business.

The ministry based this enforcement action on Article 15 of Annex II of Executive Decree No. 21-94 of March 9, 2021, which amends and supplements Executive Decree No. 05-458 of November 30, 2005, setting out the conditions governing import activities for raw materials, products, and goods intended for resale in their original state.

Under this regulatory framework, importers are required to regularly submit statistical data on sales volumes and stock levels, enabling authorities to track the flow of imported goods from entry into the national territory through to final sale, and to build a reliable database on market conditions.

The digital system is designed to help public authorities monitor stock movements and sales trends, detect early disruptions in supply, combat illegal practices such as stock concealment or inaccurate declarations, and enhance transparency in commercial activity.

The initiative also forms part of the ministry’s broader strategy to improve governance in the import sector, provide accurate economic data to support market regulation and import policy decisions, and further expand digitalization across administrative services, ensuring faster processing and stronger electronic oversight of economic operators.