FIFA Men’s Rankings – June: The Fennecs Stay 28th Worldwide, 4th in Africa

The Algerian national football team has retained its 28th position in the latest FIFA world rankings for June, according to the updated standings published by the world football governing body on its official website.

As part of its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the national team recently played two international friendly matches. Led by captain Riyad Mahrez, the Fennecs began their preparations with a 1-0 victory over the Netherlands on June 3 in Rotterdam. They then delivered an impressive performance, defeating Bolivia 4-0 on Wednesday evening at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City.

On the African continent, Algeria continues to occupy fourth place in the rankings, confirming its status among the leading football nations in Africa.

At the top of the global rankings, changes were recorded as Argentina moved into first place with 1,877.27 points, ahead of Spain (1,874.71 points) and France (1,870.70 points), who dropped two positions.

Among Algeria’s future World Cup opponents, Austria is ranked 24th in the world, while Jordan sits in 63rd place.

The Algerian national team will open its 2026 World Cup campaign on June 17 against reigning world champions Argentina at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, with kick-off scheduled for 2:00 AM Algerian time. The team will then face Jordan on June 23 in Santa Clara at 4:00 AM Algerian time, before concluding the group stage against Austria on June 28 in Kansas City at 3:00 AM Algerian time.

Returning to football’s biggest stage after a twelve-year absence, Algeria is determined to make a strong impression and begin a new chapter in its World Cup history. The team’s recent performances, combined with a talented and united squad, have raised expectations as the Fennecs prepare to compete against some of the world’s strongest national teams.

FIFA has announced that the next world ranking update will be published on July 20, following the conclusion of the World Cup final.