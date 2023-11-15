35 Algerian Universities Within the Arab University Ranking 2023

The number of Algerian universities that were able to stand out in the international classification “Arab University Ranking 2023” reached 35, and Algiers Bab Ezzouar ranked 1st in the Maghreb region, which highlights the efforts made by the Ministry of Higher Education to develop the Algerian universities and reclassify them.

According to the Arab University Ranking 2023, issued by the Times Higher Education website, Algeria topped the list of Maghreb countries in this international classification, as 35 Algerian universities were classified compared to 22 universities last year.

In this context, Professor Mohamed Dahmani, Director of the Laboratory for Research and Studies in New Media at the University of M’sila, said that the presence of Algerian universities within various international classifications is a positive indicator of the success of the policy pursued by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, under the supervision of Professor Kamel Baddari, who seeks to advance the Algerian university, improve training and promote publishing scientific researches, indicating that these results reflect the efforts made by the ministry in the field of scientific publishing, as well as improving the ranking of university and research institutions in various international classifications.

Pr. Dahmani added that this classification confirms the interest that the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research attaches to scientific publishing and academic production, and its work for greater development and visibility of Algerian universities, as well as for greater visibility of scientific research and studies following standards and criteria for publishing in various international databases.

The same speaker recalled what Algerian universities have achieved recently, as it is top of Maghreb universities according to the “The Times Higher Education” global rankings issued last September, in addition to the presence of 56 Algerian researchers on the 2% list of the best scientists for 2023, the most distinguished and influential in the world, issued annually by the American Stanford University, in addition to the Algerian universities topping the Maghreb countries and ranking second in Africa in the Times Higher Education for Young Universities, and the inclusion of 23 Algerian universities in the latest ranking of the Times magazine for the year 2024, as he believes that they are all positive indicators that scientific research and training in Algerian universities are on the right path.