5th Algerian-Tunisian Joint Trade Follow-Up Committee 

Promoting trade, investment and free zones are the most important issues discussed during the fifth session of the Algeria-Tunisian Joint Trade Follow-Up Committee, t he Minister of Trade, Tayeb Zitouni, said.



The Minister of Trade and Export Promotion stated, on Friday in Tunis, that the development of the border strip between Algeria and Tunisia, the promotion of trade between the two countries, investment and free zones were the main issues addressed during the work of the 5th session of the Algerian-Tunisian Joint Commission for monitoring Trade held in Tunis, adding that the Algerian-Tunisian Mixed Committee would give “a new start and a new revival of trade relations between the two countries.”

For her part, the Tunisian Minister of Trade and Export Development, Kalthoum Ben Rejeb, indicated that during the work of the fifth session of the Algerian-Tunisian joint committee to follow up on trade exchanges, “contact points were designated to address the technical issues and administrative obstacles that somewhat hindered the flow of trade exchanges between the two countries.”



She explained that reports concerning these questions and others will be submitted to the High Joint Commission, which will soon be held in Algeria, under the co-chairmanship of the Prime Minister, Aimene Benabderrahamene, and the Head of the Tunisian Government, Ahmed Hachani.



The Minister of Commerce and Exports Promotion, Tayeb Zitouni, confirmed during a speech delivered at the opening of this session that Algeria is looking forward to moving bilateral cooperation to “promising horizons to achieve the two countries’ ambitions in various fields,” confirming “Algeria’s constant keenness to deepen the bilateral consultation and coordination on commercial issues, especially those related to developing foreign trade to raise the volume of commercial exchanges.”



He also affirmed that the revival of this committee after more than six years of creation “will be an opportunity to expand consultation and discussions on ways and means to support bilateral economic and trade relations.”



For her part, Kalthoum Ben Rejeb highlighted the “good level” of trade relations between the two countries, as well as the “joint endeavour to remove all problems that obstruct trade exchanges to advance them to the best levels.”