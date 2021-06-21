70 Independent MPs Announce Their Support For Tebboune’s Program

MPs of the free lists elected in the June 12 legislative elections announced during a meeting in Algiers their “support” for the program of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to continue the effort to build a new Algeria with “political elements and democratic practices that seek development in all fields”.

The statement came on Monday to culminate the meeting; “We, the elected free lists in the June 12 legislative elections, will be active members within a mass and a broad class that is more coherent and effective to support the program of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, which aims to build a new and clear Algeria with political elements and democratic practice that seeks development in various fields.

They also expressed their “pride and support” for the “effort and sincere endeavour of President Tebboune in building the democratic approach which he launched”, noting that this effort “is based on the state of national institutions and capabilities” within the framework of the values of the November 1954 revolution and its historical statement, in addition to “the aspirations for positive change that was demonstrated by the blessed and authentic popular movement”.

In their statement, the new free deputies also valued the President’s “commitment” to “implementing his pledges to complete institutional building to consecrate a new era that will characterize the new Algeria within constitutional and legal mechanisms that guarantee integrity and credibility in democratic practice”.

In the same statement, they also extended their “thanks to the actors of the Independent National Electoral Authority”, asserting in the same context their “unremitting effort and performance in preparing and supervising the electoral process and announcing its provisional results within the elements of transparency, integrity and respect for the law as one of the outputs of the constitutional amendment for the year 2020”.

On the occasion of this meeting, they also praised the “willingness and commitment” of the military institution and all security interests to secure the electoral process, and they also praised the role of medical services, which “ensure the safety of citizens’ health given the current health situation”, the same statement added.

They considered that the confidence in the free MPs was “one of the constants of political identity and one of the fruits of the change that the people seek through the election mechanism”, and they expressed their “appreciation” of the political class of various formations for their “contributions to participate in the highly important June 12 legislative elections”.

They also explained, after their statement, “their awareness of the extent of trust and honesty” that the people have carried them, asserting that this popular trust “will find its decision in the legislative institution with a confident and ambitious vision that starts from the citizen and ends with his service to consecrate and defend his rights”.

For reference, this first consultative meeting of independent lists’ MPs was attended by more than 70 MPs representing independent lists that participated in the recent legislative elections across all electoral districts.

It should be noted that the independent MPs won 78 seats during the last legislative elections, according to the provisional results announced by the Independent National Electoral Authority, which put them in second place after the National Liberation Front, which won 105 seats, according to the same provisional results.