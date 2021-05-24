9 Options For Importers Of Cars And Spare Parts

The Ministry of Trade has endorsed, through a document issued by the National Center for Commercial Registry, amendments to the import code, by adopting the family system for different products instead of specifying the import symbol for each product separately.

The list of encodings for economic activities included 235 activities classified according to the family of products, while 9 were allocated as product families for the activity of importing cars, spare parts and accessories, motorcycles and various vehicles.

The new code aims to regulate the import process and move towards forming specialized importers, especially since 68 percent of dealers in Algeria today hold electronic records, and the import operations in previous commercial records allowed for the practice of heterogeneous activities in import, where dealers import what they want.

Thereby, the state preferred to reconsider the method of import, as it found the solution for importers to be specialized in importing certain materials without others, and all imported products would have technical standards that protect the consumer and facilitate the state’s practical control of the process.

The code of activities has been subjected to amendment through the inclusion of new symbols, designations, and sub-groups, as it is not possible for any commercial company, according to the new code, to practice several different activities, but rather to practice activities from one sub-group, that is, it can only import materials from one sub-group.

A document issued by the National Center for Commercial Registry issued on May 20, of which “Echorouk” received a copy, includes the list of designations for economic activities concerned with the import process.

Cars and vehicles are products permitted for import according to the activity code 450101 including cars, transport equipment, accessories and spare parts, for approved agents, i.e. in the category of regulated activity, bearing in mind that the list of economic activities concerned with import permitting comprises 235 activities.

According to the same source, the import activities of cars, spare parts and their accessories were classified according to 9 activity codes, namely the import of cars, transport gear, accessories and spare parts according to the code 450101, and thereby the import of cars for specialized uses is allowed according to the code 450 102 and the import of light vehicles for all floors with 4 wheels and a maximum vibration field at heights according to Code 450103.

Importing bicycles and motorcycles and their accessories is defined according to the code 450201, and importing accessories and spare parts for bicycles and motorcycles according to the code 450202.

According to the same document, the import of spare parts and accessories related to the field of mechanics bearing the code 442101, the import of spare parts and car accessories is set according to the code 442102, the import of rubber tires according to the code 442103, the import of mechanical-related batteries is allowed according to the code 442104, and the import of paint preparation equipment for car paint according to the code 441104.

The government is working to reopen the door to importing cars after a 4-year closure, by adopting a new book of conditions that regulates the activity of approved agents, which is the book that was issued in the Official Gazette in mid-May, pending the separation of the Ministry of Industry in the files and requests and the granting of import licenses that will bring the new vehicles into the national market.