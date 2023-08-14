94 French Senators Accuse Algeria Of Incitement Against France In Africa

French political circles see Algeria as part of a wave of hostility aimed at attacking French interests on the African continent, which is experiencing one of the darkest periods in France’s modern history. They infer this from the unknown fate of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s upcoming visit to Paris.

A petition signed by 94 French senators called on the president of their country, Emmanuel Macron, to reconsider his policy towards the African continent, which is witnessing an unprecedented uprising against the French presence in its former colonies, which began, as we know, with the expulsion of French soldiers from the Central African Republic, followed by Mali, then Burkina Faso and finally the state of Niger, after the overthrow of the elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, considered the last president of the Sahel region loyal to Paris.

The petition was initiated by Roger Croce, first vice-president of the French Senate in charge of international relations, Bruno Rotaieux, leader of the right-wing Republican Party group in the Senate, and Christian Cambon, chairman of the French Senate’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, and was signed by more than ninety members of the upper house of the French parliament.

The “Republicans” party belongs to the traditional right and was previously led by former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who was sentenced to prison in several corruption cases. As for its current president, Eric Ciotti, who visited the Kingdom of Morocco last May, and from there invited his country’s president, Macron to recognize the alleged sovereignty of the Moroccan regime over the occupied Sahrawi territories.

Although the petition aims to stop the hemorrhaging of French influence in Africa due to developments in the Sahel region, Algeria has been implicated in a way that raises more than one question, while the Moroccan regime has been presented as a victim of French President Emmanuel Macron’s policy favoring Algeria, according to the petition’s signatories. .

In the section on Algeria, the petition reads: “In North Africa, what disappointments there are. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who came to power under difficult circumstances due to the “Hirak”, is blowing hot and cold and from time to time speaks of rapprochement and reconciliation. An official visit (not yet scheduled) and sometimes, on France, the “Great Satan” responsible for all the evils of the Algerians. This oscillation has led many French officials to question the 1968 agreement, which no longer has any meaning.

As is customary with the French right, the senators who signed the petition played the role of garbage collectors at the gates of the Moroccan regime, and the petition reads: “In Morocco, the French filibuster on the Western Sahara (as opposed to Spain and Germany) and the tightrope walk by the Quai D’Orsay (French Foreign Ministry) with Algiers, the royal palace to look elsewhere, for military or economic partners in Paris.

Despite the existence of Moroccan-French relations in a crisis that is no longer silent, it was evident by the insult that Macron directed to the Moroccan monarch, Mohammed VI, because the Moroccan secret service spied on his phone (the French president) in what was known as the “Pegasus” scandal, as stated by Taher Benjelloun, secretary of the royal court in Rabat.

The French right, however, attacked the president of his country and defended the Moroccan regime, in a scene that brought back to the fore the scandal of the purchase of European deputies by Rabat with corrupt money, based on the Belgian justice, which imprisoned many of them and is on the way to summon Moroccan intelligence agents and diplomats for trial.

The Moroccan imprint can be seen in the French parliamentary petition by tracing the relations and links of the owners of the initiative with the Moroccan regime, which has become rogue in the perspective of the European Parliament’s regulations since the beginning of this year. Froji Karruchi, a French Jew of Moroccan descent, born in Casablanca on August 26, 1951, is known for his defense of the Moroccan regime.

Like Christian Cambon, he is another version of the European-Italian deputy, Pierre Antonio Panzeri, who was imprisoned for his involvement in a political corruption scandal known as “Maroc Gate”, accompanied by the Moroccan ambassador to Poland, Abdel Rahim Othmoun, and other Moroccan intelligence agents. Known for his desperate defense of Moroccan interests in France, he chairs the Franco-Moroccan friendship parliamentary group and suspiciously promotes a so-called “autonomy plan” for Western Sahara.

The petition spoke of the humiliating withdrawal of French troops and companies from Mali, the Central African Republic, and Burkina Faso, and of the Wagner Group’s solutions. Paris’s opponents to replace it, militarily like Russia, economically like China and diplomatically like America.

Algeria is considered one of the fiercest opponents of military intervention in Niger, contrary to the wishes of France, which is trying with all its might to persuade the Economic Organization of West African States (ECOWAS) to take military action against the rebels in order to preserve what is left of its influence on the continent.