Morocco Calls For Help From “Bakouche” To Disrupt The Upcoming Tripoli Summit

The Moroccan regime is working hard to put a stick in the wheel of the new Maghreb space led by three countries, namely Algeria, Tunisia and Libya. This initiative seems to have disturbed the Alawite regime in Rabat and increased its isolation in the Maghreb, waiting for Mauritania to join the bandwagon in the face of attempts to run with it.

Tunisia had hosted the presidents of the three countries in the second coordination meeting for this space, last Monday, and the participants set an appointment for next July in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, a fact that made the prey of the Alawite regime in Rabat tremble for fear of strengthening the hand of this newborn and then the demarcation of its Maghreb isolation. .

The Moroccan regime believed that the new initiative would fail if it were limited to Algeria and Tunisia, based on statements by second-level officials in the government of eastern Libya, which is not recognized internationally. However, the inclusion of Libya, represented by its president, Mohamed Younis al-Menfi, who attended the Tunis meeting and the previous one in Algeria, improved the prospects. Rabat is convinced that the initiative is on the right track and will continue to be successful.

In an attempt to sow doubts, the Alawite regime has inspired a person who had no function in the institution of the General Secretariat of the Arab-Moroccan Union, Tayeb Baccouche, whose term expired years ago, to issue a statement on behalf of this body, which no longer exists and is present on Moroccan soil, talking about a meeting he held on Friday. Hussein Attia Al-Qatrani, Libyan Minister of Agriculture in the Government of National Unity in Tripoli, then spoke about the Arab Maghreb Union.

Tayeb -Baccouche’s statement tried to give the impression that the Libyan side was adhering to the Arab Maghreb Union, which has been clinically dead since 1994, by the decisions of the Alawite regime in Rabat, when it violated the most basic provisions of the charter of this Union, by fabricating arbitrary charges against Algeria following a terrorist attack on a hotel in Marrakech, of which Algeria was later found innocent, and by imposing visas on Algerians and deporting those who were legally on Moroccan soil.

In the eyes of the member states of the Maghreb Union, with the exception of the Moroccan regime, Tayeb Baccouche is considered a person who impersonates the position of Secretary General of the Union. Today, he resides in Rabat at the expense of the Moroccan government and his decisions have no value. About a year ago, he appointed a Moroccan woman as permanent representative of the Arab-Moroccan Union. In the African Union, none of the member states (except Morocco, of course) recognized this appointment, because Tayeb El-Baccouche works outside the rules of the Arab Maghreb Union, since he did not receive the honor of being delegated by the Council of Presidents and did not return to the Council of Foreign Ministers, as was the case with his Tunisian predecessor. Habib bin Yahya in 2009.

Article VI of the Statute of the General Secretariat clearly states that the Secretary-General “shall be appointed by the Council of Presidents for a period of three years, renewable once. It did not address the issue of renewal, which is the situation in which Tayeb Baccouche finds himself, and the Union’s Council of Foreign Ministers has not met since the Hammamet Summit. In Tunisia, on May 5, 2016, Tayeb El-Baccouche was appointed Secretary General for a period of 3 years, which will end on July 31, 2022, after his second term, but the man has become a hostage of the Alawite regime by virtue of his residence and funding in Rabat, after Algeria.

To face up to its isolation in the Maghreb, the Moroccan regime is clinging to any straw it can find, and Tayeb -Baccouche’s paper is nothing but a desperate attempt because Al-Baccouche lacks legitimacy and legality. It came after Rabat’s foreign minister, Nasser Bourita, received the Libyan ambassador in Rabat, Abu Bakr Ibrahim Al-Taweel, the day after the Tunis meeting. As for the skepticism by placing a picture of him with the Libyan Minister of Agriculture, it will not change anything in reality. The head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohammed Younis al-Manfi, which is considered the highest transitional institution in Libya, participated in the previous two meetings in Algeria and Tunisia and is preparing to receive his Algerian counterpart. Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Tunisia’s Kais Saeid next July in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.