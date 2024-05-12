Algerian-Italian Cooperation Within the Framework of the Mattei Plan

The future of relations between Algerian and Italy has open horizons that herald more cooperation and fruitful economic partnership, especially within the framework of the Mattei Plan, which aims to strengthen relations with African countries, the Ambassador of the Italian Republic to Algeria, Alberto Cutillo, said during his meeting with the Chairman of the National Assembly, Salah Goudjil, on Sunday in Algiers, NPA stated.

The meeting constituted – the same source explains – “an opportunity in which the two parties exchanged views on the current regional and international situations and reviewed the course of the strong bilateral relations that bring together Algeria and Italy, in light of multi-field cooperation and a balanced partnership framed by promising agreements and supported by the Presidents of the two republics, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, And Sergio Mattarella”.

Salah Goudjil welcomed “the positive momentum that the bilateral relations between Algeria and Italy witnessed,” which was described by the President of the Republic as “one of the strongest Arab-European relations in the Mediterranean, as it constitutes a model to be followed in the field of international relations based on respect, understanding, continuity, and true friendship.”

He also expressed his “pride in the qualitative strategic partnership between the two countries, which share a common Mediterranean cultural heritage,” calling for “promoting economic cooperation in the field of small and medium enterprises, and exploiting the opportunities offered by the African Free Trade Area to expand trade exchanges,” the NPA’s statement added.

In the same context, the chairman of the National People’s Assembly recalled the contribution of the Italian media in spreading the truth of the victorious liberation revolution before world public opinion during the protests of December 11, 1960. He also appreciated “the continuity of these relations at the same pace from the revolutionary November Algeria to the new November Algeria, with the foundations supported by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune,” the same source explained.

For his part, the Italian ambassador reviewed his country’s positions on many regional and international issues, especially the situation in Libya and the Sahel region, stressing that the Italian Republic “supports negotiated and peaceful solutions to conflicts within the framework of international legitimacy.”

In this aspect, the two parties discussed the current international scene, which is “overshadowed by the bloodiness of the Israeli occupation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories,” as the chairman of the National Assembly renewed Algeria’s position “in support of the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”

Goudjil highlighted, in this regard, “the need to intensify efforts, especially in the Mediterranean space, to stop the genocide in Palestine and review the mechanisms of international laws, by supporting the efforts of Algerian diplomacy in the UN Security Council, which is working under the guidance of the President of the Republic to correct the deviation occurring at the level of the international system, which prevented the Palestinian and Sahrawi peoples from being able to exercise their right to sovereignty, independence, and self-determination.”