A War Scenario Between Algeria, Morocco And France In 2060 Horizon

This is the thinking of the deep state in France. Paris is on the side of Rabat in a war scenario in the western Mediterranean in which Algeria is a party. What is interesting about this scenario imagined in French laboratories is that the aggressor party is Algeria and that the other victims are France and the Kingdom of Morocco, in a scene that raises more than one question about the backgrounds and readings of the authors of this scenario, which has been described as “catastrophic”.

This “scenario” was prepared with the participation of more than one hundred (100) French researchers and military specialists, and it came as part of a proactive reading of the scene, in the horizons of 2060, extending over more than one year, and falls within a plan that the French Ministry of the Armed Forces is working on, with the participation of some specialized structures, such as the Operational Command Planning Center (CPCO) and the Center for Leadership Education (CDEC), in addition to other research whose mission has been entrusted to the Future Conflicts Observatory, the Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS) and the French Institute of International Relations (Ifri).

According to Alexandra Safiana in the French magazine “L’Express”, 11 catastrophic scenarios related to the geopolitical balance in the world have emerged from the experts’ conclusions, including a war scenario between Algeria and France and between Algeria and the Moroccan regime, which contains many provocations and also reveals the prospects of the state’s weapons, Deep in France for Algeria, which remains a hostage of the struggle of the war of liberation that ended with the defeat of Paris and its departure, trailing the tails of disappointment.

In this scenario, Algeria claims to have launched a rocket attack on the military port of Toulon in southern France. As a reminder, this port was the starting point for the French armies to attack Algeria in 1830, and this is part of the background with which the French are still operating in 2024. The scenario indicates a response by the French air defense system, but it goes on to say: “This time the base is safe and sound, but next time there is no guarantee that the damage will be so easily averted”.

According to what was stated in the “film” of French experts, the escalation did not begin with France, but rather followed skirmishes between Algeria and the Moroccan regime in Western Sahara, which have already worsened since the severance of diplomatic relations between the two countries in the summer of 2021, according to diplomat Xavier Drienkour, who … He was a former French ambassador to Algeria from 2008 to 2012 and from 2017 to 2020. He said that “these two countries have reached such a deterioration in their relations that they have reached the point of collapsing their diplomatic relations, and nothing can be ruled out”.

The scenario began with the incident of Algeria’s recovery of the Figuig oasis on the border with the Alawite kingdom, which he considers a turning point in the previous and current phase of relations between Algeria and Rabat, as bilateral relations have suffered a severe cold since the official closure of the borders in 1994. It did not reach the low level after the severance of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

What is interesting about this scenario is that it portrays Algeria as an aggressor country by talking about the entry of armored vehicles of the national army into Moroccan territory in Oujda (the so-called capital of eastern Morocco) near Tlemcen, which reveals the deliberate and provocative intention of the authors of this scenario, which is poorly directed.

The bottom line of this scenario is that it is extremely hostile to Algeria. It portrays it as an aggressor against France and the Moroccan regime. What is striking is that it has positioned Paris and Rabat as the victims of Algeria, in a direction that is completely contrary to the course of events and the wheel of history, which reinforces this conviction. This conviction is present among Algerians at all levels and responsibilities in the state, and it is that France cannot be trusted, even when it comes with its hand “green from heaven,” as the popular Algerian saying goes.