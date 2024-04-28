Bribery, Corruption and Influence Peddling Reach High Levels in Morocco

Corruption, rent-seeking, and bribery have become among the most dangerous threats facing Morocco and are pushing the kingdom’s slide into the unknown, in light of the growing phenomenon that is ravaging society in various decision-making circles, through encouragement, concealment, or protection of those involved in wasting and dissipating public money and stealing wealth.

In light of the policy of “discretion” regarding the rampant corruption in the country, the Moroccan “Democratic Confederation of Labor” warned of the worsening phenomenon of corruption and rent-seeking, which would affect the purchasing power of citizens.

The national council of the syndicate indicated – in a statement – that the government “is shirking its obligations, which hinders social dialogue and exacerbates crises,” warning the government of its lack of commitment to increasing wages in the public and private sectors, reviewing taxes, creating new grades for promotion, and unifying the minimum wage.

In this context, the chairman of the “Moroccan Association for the Protection of Public Funds,” Mohamed Ghalloussi, warned in a post on Facebook that 30 MPs are prosecuted by justice but receive 36,000 dirhams per month for each of them, in addition to compensation and other privileges, which constitutes a waste of public funds and encouraging corruption in public life.

Ghalloussi added that “this happens without follow-up. Rather, they enjoy unbelievable courage and continue to hold party, parliamentary and other responsibilities and some of them even give lessons to Moroccans about integrity and transparency.”

“This is happening while women and men of the education sector are suspended from work and presented to disciplinary councils while their wages are stopped, with the resulting negative effects on their financial and family conditions, and banks threaten them to sell their homes at public auction because of their protest against their miserable conditions and demands for helping them,” Ghalloussi explained.

He called on all relevant institutions to stop the corruption by refusing to pay salaries and compensation to the prosecuted MPs, stressing that society needs courageous decisions that restore confidence in institutions and enhance hope for the future.

The association held the government responsible for continuing its policy of protecting corrupts, whether through withdrawing the draft criminal law and the illicit enrichment law, calling for accelerating the trial of officials accused in cases related to the financial corruption, breach of trust, and waste and dissipation of public funds.

Previously, the Moroccan Association for the Protection of Public Money addressed the issue of corruption that affected parliament, which sparked a lot of controversies, as it emphasized that the latter has turned into a body for those fleeing justice, and many corrupt officials resort to it to whitewash their debts and cover up their criminal and deviant behaviour.

In light of the Makhzen’s policies characterized by the absence of a long-term practical strategic vision, embodied in a time-bound road map, the Moroccan association recently launched a national campaign to demand the criminalization of illicit enrichment, which included organizing sit-ins out of the parliament building doors, and launching a petition addressed to the Prime Minister to urge him to criminalize the illegal enrichment, as well as holding a forum on this topic.