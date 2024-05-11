3 Political Messages Regarding Palestine’s United Nations Full Membership Decision

Algeria welcomed, on Saturday, the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly, by an overwhelming majority of its members, of a resolution supporting the right of the State of Palestine to full membership in the United Nations, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad.

Algeria considered, according to the statement, that “the adoption of this historic resolution confirms the agreement of the international community on three very clear, precise and important political messages towards the Israeli settlement occupation in this critical juncture that the Palestinian issue is witnessing.”

First, “the establishment of a Palestinian state is a central imperative that does not accept manipulation, procrastination, or skepticism, given the effort to achieve a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.”

Secondly, the statement adds, “The establishment of this Palestinian state must be the starting point and goal of any serious political process that sets as its goals a just, lasting and final settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.”

Third and finally, “The international community does not acknowledge that the Israeli settlement occupation has any right to veto the establishment of the Palestinian state, because the latter is the product of an impeccable international consensus and the occupying authority cannot underestimate it or stand up to it.”

On this basis, “Algeria looks forward to continuing its efforts in the Security Council in full coordination with its Palestinian brothers and with the rest of its Arab brothers, as well as with all the spaces of its affiliation in support of the Palestinian cause, to consolidate this international consensus on the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, as it is the only way to resolve the Palestinian issue and restore peace, Security and stability in the eastern region,” as stated in the ministry’s statement.