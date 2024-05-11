El-Djeich Magazine: Algeria, Tunisia and Libya Meeting, A New Diplomatic Victory

The first consultative meeting between the leaders of Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya, held in Tunisia on April 22, is an “important step” added to the recent successive victories Algerian diplomacy achieved, El-Djeich Magazine published in its May issue.

The magazine explained in its editorial titled “And the achievements continue…”, that Algeria “took, in addition to the successive diplomatic victories it has achieved recently, an important step, along with the two sisters, Tunisia and Libya, on the approach of establishing a new mechanism for the countries of the region, which was translated by holding the works of the first and exclusive consultative meeting of its kind between the leaders of the three countries in Tunisia on April 22, 2024″.

El Djeich magazine added that this meeting was held in “a sensitive circumstance that our region is going through, and in light of serious developments at the regional level and unprecedented international crises, which require coordination of positions among the countries of the Maghreb, strengthening efforts, intensifying and deepening consultations to effectively address several political, security and economic challenges to prevent them from being affected with the rapid changes taking place in the region and the world.”

The Magazine’s editorial asserted that “what proves Algeria’s adherence to the preference for joint collective action is that the idea of this important meeting belongs to the President of the Republic, Mr Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who has stressed on many occasions the need to find a mechanism for regular and periodic consultation, especially for North African countries, through which they seek to formulate appropriate solutions to the problems they face in a way that keeps our region away from the real threats that surround it and enhances the elements of its security, stability and development, for the benefit of its peoples.”

The editorial highlighted the most important positive consequences of this important new mechanism, which said “It will completely cut off the path to external interference and the resulting risks to the countries of the region that insist on their legitimate adherence to the independence of their national decision-making and the establishment of a multilateral international system and international relations based on the principles of cooperation, solidarity, justice, and the equality of all countries of the world before international law, in contrast to what is currently happening,” noting that “the policy of double standards has become the dominant and predominant way in dealing with conflicts at the international level.”