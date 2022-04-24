A Dutch Newspaper Nominates Ramiz Zerrouki to Join PSV Eindhoven

Dutch sports journalist Henk Spaan who writes for the newspaper “Het Parool” advised the Eindhoven club management regarding the midfielder whom it intends to include next summer, in light of the presence of many names on the list of the Dutch club reluctant to resolve its position on this issue so far.

“I can help PSV Eindhoven”, Henk Spaan said in his weekly column in the Dutch newspaper “Het Parool” about the news that Eindhoven is looking to support its midfield with a distinguished player in the defensive midfield role.

“Joey Veerman cannot do the work alone in the middle of the field, he needs help. I nominate Ramiz Zerrouki to play this role”, the Dutch journalist added.

The shares of the Algerian international, Ramiz Zerrouki, have risen significantly in the Dutch league since the last season backed by the great levels he showed with Twente, and specifically this season when he contributed greatly to the good results he has scored so far.

Twente ranks fourth in the Dutch league standings with 61 points, behind the historic trio of Ajax Amsterdam with 72 points, PSV Eindhoven with 68 points, and Feyenoord Rotterdam with 61 points, as it looks forward to competing in the Champions League next season, 4 rounds before the end of the season.

Ramiz Zerrouki plays his best season in the Dutch league so far, according to many observers, as he participated in 28 games, during which he scored two goals and provided one decisive pass, which made him the subject of the ambitions of many European clubs, led by French clubs, according to what the local media reported.