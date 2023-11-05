A Mass Anti-Normalization Protest in Moroccan Tangier

Thousands of Moroccans went out on Sunday in a massive march in the city of Tangier (northern Morocco), to denounce the massacres of the occupying Zionist entity in the Gaza Strip, and to demand the abolition of normalization and the closure of the so-called Zionist liaison office in the capital, Rabat.

The protestors, who roamed the city’s streets since the early hours of Sunday morning, carried Palestinian flags and wore Palestinian kuffiya scarves.

They also raised slogans that support the Palestinian cause, the resistance and the right of the Palestinian people to defend their land against the Zionist aggression, as they chanted slogans such as “Gaza is Gaza, the symbol of pride,” “We are all Gazans,” and “Victory for Palestine.”

The protesters renewed their urgent demands to drop normalization and cancel all “treasonous” agreements concluded against the will of the Moroccan people who reject any relationship with the occupying Zionist entity, chanting at length slogans such as “The people want to drop normalization,” Palestine is a trust and normalization is treason, “No to normalization, Palestine is a trust, it’s not for sale.

On Saturday, Moroccans gathered in front of Parliament in the capital, Rabat, in a rally called for by the National Action Group for Palestine, in continuation of the struggle program throughout the days of the zionist barbaric aggression against Gaza.

Participants in the protest raised slogans supporting the Palestinian people and their resistance, and denouncing the massacres and genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and the systematic targeting of Jerusalem and the holy mosque Al-Aqsa.

The protest called for the abolition of normalization and the cancellation of all normalization agreements, and the protesters marched against the Zionist liaison office remaining in Rabat. They demanded a final and official declaration to end all forms of normalization with the Zionist enemy.

Since October 7, the date of the beginning of the Zionist aggression, massive protests have continued in Morocco denouncing the crimes of the occupying entity against the Palestinian people, and demanding the abolition of normalization and the expulsion of Zionists from the Kingdom, while statements from human rights associations and political parties continue, stressing the necessity of closing the so-called Zionist Liaison Office in Rabat.