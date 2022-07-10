A Million Algerian Holiday-Makers Are Expected In Tunisia

The National Syndicate of Tourist Agencies revealed that at least one million Algerian tourists will visit Tunisia this summer, after the decision to open the borders starting in the middle of this month (15th of July). And the offers presented, and this is immediately after the news of the opening of the borders was circulated, stressing that the tourism agencies were waiting for this decision and prepared themselves to launch many competitive offers for tourism in various Tunisian cities, which, according to him, missed the Algerians.

Our interviewer said that Tunisian hotels are suffering from overcrowding this summer and are booked by 80%, and even tourist agencies have found it difficult to book, as Tunisia is witnessing these days a large influx of tourists from different countries of the world after the lifting of Corona virus restrictions, and this is what makes most Algerian tourists deprived of hotels. Many of them announced that reservations for the months of July and August were full. Despite this imposed reality, Belhadj added that tourism agencies seek to deal with hotels with which they have agreements and periodic programs, which showed great interest and welcome to Algerian tourists who are known for their generosity, vitality and fun.

The head of the Syndicates of Tourist Agencies said that the decision to open the land borders with Tunisia for tourists came at its time, as a result of the great pressure on Algerian tourist facilities and the inflammation of their prices, which makes Tunisia, according to him, a favorite destination for many Algerians looking for good services at competitive prices, saying that Algeria is rich in unique tourism capabilities.

It is worth noting that the Tunisian Minister of Tourism, Mohamed Al-Moez Belhocine, held a special meeting, on Wednesday, to prepare his interests’ preparations to receive Algerian tourists in Tunisia, after announcing the reopening of the land borders between the two countries by making sure they spend their vacation in the best conditions.

For his part, the representative of the Tunisian Tourism Office in Algeria, Fouad El-Wad, hailed the joint decision to open the land crossings for travelers, noting that it would give great commercial mobility to the border areas as well as the tourist areas in Tunisia, which is the first destination for Algerians, noting that 94 percent of Algerians who visit Tunisia prefer entry via land crossings.