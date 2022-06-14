A New Dynamism to Boost the Algerian-Canadian Cooperation

Algeria and Canada expressed their satisfaction with the quality of the existing political relations between them, and agreed on the need to continue strengthening political dialogue by intensifying high-level visits between the two sides, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad said here on Tuesday.

This came during the holding of the work of the third session of the Algerian-Canadian political consultations in Algiers, which was co-chaired by the General-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Rachid Chakib Kaid, on the Algerian side, and Cynthia Termorshuizen, Assistant Deputy Foreign Minister, on the Canadian side, in the framework of strengthening bilateral relations.

The ministry’s statement explained that this meeting aims to “give a new dynamism to cooperation between Algeria and Canada and to raise bilateral relations to the highest levels, given the common interests and the great potential of the two countries.”

During this meeting, the two parties expressed their satisfaction with the quality of the existing political relations between Algeria and Canada. They agreed on the need to continue and strengthen political dialogue by intensifying high-level visits between the two countries, especially with the easing of the current health situation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has slowed the pace of the bilateral cooperation.

Addressing the situation of the Algerian community residing in Canada, Kaid confirmed the “importance” that the Algerian authorities attach to this file and its keenness to provide all means to protect Algerians living abroad, in the implementation of the instructions of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the FM’s statement added.

The two parties also discussed “means of developing the level of bilateral relations in all fields, especially at the economic and commercial levels, where they confirmed the need to raise the value of trade exchanges and exchange visits between economic dealers, and the importance of developing mechanisms for promoting and introducing investment opportunities available to the two countries,” the source said.

In this context, the General Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Algeria’s will to “work to strengthen and diversify its relations with Canada”. In this context, he reviewed the new Algerian approach to promoting non-hydrocarbon exports by opening the way for Canadian investors to benefit from the privileges available to the Algerian market, in light of the significant economic reforms that Algeria is currently undertaking.

For her part, the Canadian Assistant Deputy Foreign Minister, Cynthia Termorshuizen, expressed her country’s desire to develop economic cooperation and activate more partnerships in several fields.

At the international level, the two sides consulted on current issues and the latest developments in the world, such as the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. They also discussed regional issues in North Africa, the Sahel and North America, and emphasized the congruence of views on several issues.

The heads of the two delegations also confirmed the need to continue coordinating the Algerian-Canadian efforts within the framework of international organizations and the multilateral system, to promote peace and security and respect for the Charter of the United Nations and international law.