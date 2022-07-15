A New Maritime Line Opens Between Algeria and Italy

The ALgerian Embassy to Italy announced the opening of the new maritime line Algiers-Naples-Algiers, that will be launched on Sunday, July 24.

“The Embassy of Algeria in Rome informs members of the national community residing in Italy that the new maritime line Algiers-Naples-Algiers will be opened, starting on Sunday, July 24, 2022, as the launch will be from Naples to Algiers, by the National Shipping Company”, a statement from the embassy said.

Trips program

Sunday, July 24, 2022

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Sunday, August 14, 2022

Sunday, September 04, 2022

Sunday, September 18, 2022