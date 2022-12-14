A New Resounding Scandal Shakes the Makhzen Regime’s Pillars

While the Moroccan Makhzen regime is suffering from the impasse of the scandal of spying with the Zionist software “Pegasus”, on several European and Algerian leaders, including the French president and his senior officials, a loud new scandal erupted, in the face of the officials of the same regime, represented in the bribery of some European politicians, in the hope of influencing the decisions of some institutions, including the European Parliament, which had formed a committee to investigate the “Pegasus” scandal.

The scandal was sparked by Belgian and Italian newspapers and was represented in the provision of bribes to European politicians by the Makhzen regime, including a member of the European Parliament, Pier Antonio Panzeri, in whose possession investigators found huge sums suspected of being corruption money.

Documents related to the investigation obtained by the Belgian newspaper “De Morgen” and many international media, including Italian newspapers, showed that the Makhzen regime is within the reach of the Belgian justice, explaining that the representative of Italy in the European Parliament, Antonio Panzeri, is suspected of “political interference” with European MPs in favour of Morocco, in exchange for money.

According to the Belgian newspaper “Le Soir”, the wife, daughter and companion of the European MP were aware of that money, and his companion even gave instructions to Panzeri on how to spend the suspicious money that was obtained.

According to the documents of the “Morgen” newspaper, the investigations concluded that the MEPs wife and daughter participated in the “transfer of gifts” that the Moroccan ambassador to Poland, Abderrahim Atmoun, was presenting to the MEP coming from Italy, a scandal that the Moroccan Makhzen’s ambassador refused to comment on, in response to a phone call from the Belgian newspaper.

According to the same source, the MEP and his family used the credit card of a third person, called the “giant”, according to documents leaked from the Belgian justice, and the newspaper said that this “giant” may be the Moroccan ambassador, even if he was not mentioned as such.

Panzeri and Atmoun (the Moroccan ambassador to Poland) describe themselves as “good friends” on social media, and they met regularly as co-chairs of a body for exchanges between European and Moroccan parliaments. In 2013, Panzeri visited Atmoun in Morocco, accompanied by the MEP Marc Tarabella, and a few years later with his colleague Eva Kaili, the Greek member of the European Parliament, who is in prison due to corruption charges in a similar case.

Observers wonder about the background of the Moroccan regime’s attempts to buy off European officials, but the answer does not seem far from the desire to cover up its recent scandals, in what was known as the “Pegasus” scandal, which proved evidence of Rabat’s involvement in spying on senior European officials, such as the French president Emmanuel Macron and his senior advisors, along with the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez and members of his government, as well as the former Belgian Prime Minister and current President of the European Council, Charles Michel, in addition to the former Italian Prime Minister and former member of the European Commission Romano Prodi, because of his role as former Special Envoy of the United Nations to the Sahel region.

The Makhzen regime’s keenness to buy off European politicians goes beyond, in the opinion of observers, its desire to cover up the “Pegasus” scandal, to an attempt to impose its vision of a solution in Western Sahara, through pressure from within European institutions, to tip the scales in favour of the autonomy project proposed by the Makhzen regime in 2007, and remained in place until today, in addition to working to create a European political opinion opposed to Algerian interests, especially in light of the remarkable return of Algerian diplomacy, which managed to make a breakthrough in terms of the power struggle with the Kingdom of the Makhzen recently.