A New Stab By The Moroccan Makhzen In Algeria’s Back 

The Moroccan Makhzen stabbed Algeria in its back after the aggressive scheme that is prepared behind the scenes came out into the open with the recognition of a witness from its people with the rank of ambassador to the United Nations named Omar Hilale, who publicly called for the independence of the Kabylie region from Algeria.

Contrary to all the expectations of the Makhzen, the attempt to destabilize Algeria through the scheme to divide the nation, contributed to uniting the Algerians and strengthening their unity more than ever, just as it was when Morocco tried to exploit the differences of the Mujahideen (war veterans) and launched an attack on Algeria in the Sands’ War in 1963.



The dreams of the kingdom evaporated, and the partition manoeuvre turned into a reason for the reunification of the Algerian parties, which, despite their internal political differences, did not hesitate to join the battlefront on the western borders, like the FFS soldiers.



The poisons that Morocco wants to plant in Algeria to divide the country may overturn the throne of the kingdom because the Algerian people, which is considered by the Makhzen “under occupation in Algeria”, are the same people which constitute a large percentage of the Moroccan society that suffers from abuse and all forms of oppression in the Moroccan RIF region. Similar to Al Hoceima, where several Amazigh activists are held in Moroccan prisons, such as the leader of the Rif movement, Nasser Zefzafi, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison.



Rabat’s attempt to promote a separatist project in Algeria, may first storm the internationally recognized borders of the Kingdom of Morocco and revive the RIF Republic project founded by Abdelkrim el-Khattabi under the name of the Federal Republic of the Rif Tribes.