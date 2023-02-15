A Secret Intelligence War Between Morocco and France, an American Website Says

The American website “Politics Today” acquitted Algeria of Moroccan accusations of being behind the leaking of top-secret documents related to the Makhzen system scandals in Europe, and the so-called Chris Coleman scandals since 2014.

In its report entitled “A Secret Intelligence War between Morocco and France?” the American website said that “Algeria, which is hated by some Moroccans, is not involved at all in this affair, as some have tried to accredit”, adding that “the structure – a state one – behind “Chris Coleman” and which has exposed Moroccan counterespionage and diplomacy is probably the French DGSE (Direction générale de la Sécurité extérieure)”, which exposed Moroccan espionage and diplomacy after weeks of investigation and review, noting that a secret and very unfriendly war has been raging for a decade, and perhaps more, between the French and Moroccan intelligence agencies, “what follows is the result of several weeks of investigation and cross-checking that reveal that an underground and very unfriendly war has been going on for a decade, or perhaps more, between the French DGSE and the Moroccan DGED”, the report added.

The source indicated in its report that thousands of secret Moroccan documents were revealed by an unknown source, and many of them are now being highlighted in the international press to support corruption charges against current and former members of the European Parliament in the “MarocGate” case, and they are originally attributed, according to the results of the investigation, to the truth about the secret intelligence war between Morocco and France, which has been raging for more than a decade, out of sight and television screens.

“It is a mysterious case. In 2014, a “hacker” by the name of Chris Coleman published thousands of documents on Twitter and various social networks, many of them classified as “confidential” or “secret,” as well as a huge mass of correspondence, emails, and archives of all kinds exposing in great detail the way the DGED (General Directorate of Studies and Documentation, the Moroccan foreign intelligence agency) and the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs worked”, it explained; “there was everything: reports on everything and everyone, studies, correspondence, requests for instructions, and above all the names of the DGED’s regular collaborators. Not the usual police snitches, but prominent members of society, Moroccans and foreigners, journalists, politicians, experts, senior officials, members of civil society, etc. Lists of gifts and generous sums of money paid to some politicians closed this incredible inventory”, the report explained.

It pointed out that Pier Antonio Panzeri, the former Italian MEP and his assistant Francesco Giorgi, both currently imprisoned in Brussels for QatarGate and MoroccoGate” affairs, appeared in 2014 in the leaks of what is known as Chris Coleman, who leaked thousands of bonds and documents that were classified and very secretive on Twitter and different social media, revealing how the Moroccan Foreign Intelligence Agency and the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs worked without paying any attention to it.

“For example, the names of Pier Antonio Panzeri, the former Italian MEP, and his assistant Francesco Giorgi, both currently imprisoned in Brussels for the Qatar Gate and Morocco Gate affair, appeared in these documents without anyone taking notice. Another example was Fight Impunity, the association created by Panzeri in Brussels, and which is now at the centre of the scandal, which was exposed as the brainchild of the late Moroccan ambassador to the European Union, Menouar Alem, in a confidential report sent to the Moroccan foreign ministry in 2012”, the report explained.

On the contrary, the owner of the leaks at that time was accused by a number of people of being forged and ridiculed his memoirs, which he called leaks, while Morocco remained silent about it at the time and did not even try to verify its validity, while some of its media outlets accused Algeria of being behind it, “at the time, namely 2014, a few people quickly accused “Chris Coleman” of being a forger and laughed at these “Marocleaks,” before retracting. The Moroccan state at no time questioned the authenticity of this immense documentation while certain media outlets accused neighbouring Algeria of being behind this giant leak”, it added; “The person who chose the name “Chris Coleman,” named after the former Welsh international footballer, is apparently a soccer fan, but he is not a hacker hiding somewhere in a dingy office surrounded by computer screens. And Algeria, which is hated by some Moroccans, is absolutely not involved in this affair, as some have tried to accredit”.

The website stated that “a connoisseur of France-Morocco relations obtained confirmation of this incident a few years ago from the highest authorities of the French state. It must be said that the Moroccan intelligence services have always known who was behind “Chris Coleman.” When a few weeks ago Bernard Bajolet was indicted in France for “complicity in an extortion attempt” and “arbitrary infringement of personal liberty by a person in authority” in a murky affair of swindled funds, the Moroccan press strangely seized upon this affair with a great noise, even though it has no relation with Morocco”.