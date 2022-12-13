A Subservient Moroccan Francophile Professionally Attacking Algeria From France

Many believe that the antagonizing campaign against Algeria is limited to the rabble from the “Aisha” of the Makhzen regime and its “flies” that permeate social networks. However, the hostile process is in fact being run at the highest level, with the participation of the “senior elite” that fluctuates in the Makhzen court, like the francophile, the organic intellectual, Tahar Benjelloun, and others like him.

While this paid “intellectual” used to spread his poison towards Algeria through the columns of the right-wing French magazine “Le Point”, this time he came out through the newspaper “Le Monde”, which does not believe in right-wing values, to ride the wave of antagonism against the Makhzen, by promoting false information, such as the authorities allegedly preventing Algerian media from covering the news of the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, in its section related to the “Moroccan people’s team”, thus brazenly insulting Algeria, but trying to highlight the feelings of dissolution in France, which he cannot distinguish between it and the Makhzen regime.

Although the issue that prompted the Makhzen intellectual to write in Le Monde newspaper was the recent results of the “Moroccan People’s Team” in Qatar, this intellectual’s employment with a regime that sold honor and dignity prompted him to leave the heart of the matter, which is football, to politics. And exactly to the Algerian-French relations, which seem to have improved in recent months, the owner of the French “Goncourt” award, which is awarded only to those who prove, with evidence, his work for France and deviated from the values and traditions of his people.

Benjalloun writes, commenting on the Morocco vs. France match: “I don’t say France vs. Morocco. But France and Morocco are playing semi-finals. The relations between the two countries are traditional, based on friendship and respect. Morocco was a French protectorate from 1912 to 1956. It has nothing to do with colonialism.” “Unlike Neighboring Algeria, Morocco has no grudge against France, nor a ‘memory rent’ that can be exploited.”

The question that arises here is: What is the place of the relations between Algeria and France here in terms of expression? And why does the Makhzen’s intellectual evoke the memory file in this particular circumstance? And where did he get his ruling that there was a grudge between Algeria and France? And does he have the right, as an intellectual affiliated with a regime that is an enemy of the Algerian people, which is the Makhzen, to accuse Algeria of exploiting the memory file as a “rent” that it employs in order to put pressure on the former colony? Then what is the relationship between the colonization of Algeria and the colonization of Morocco?

Benjalloun desperately sought, through his article, which came on demand, to do everything he could to sycophantically, in order to convince the decision-makers in Paris that the Makhzen regime did not harm France, and yet the latter punished him by ignoring the presence of King Mohammed VI in Paris for more than three months, without being received by President Macron or reassured of his health, or even congratulating him on the occasion of his recovery from the emerging Corona Virus pandemic (Covid 19), and relations between Paris and Rabat are still in a state of estrangement, due to the Makhzen system’s daring to spy with Zionist software, on the phone of the French President himself and his senior aides, in what was known as the “Pegasus” scandal.

It is not the first time that Benjelloun has horrendously tried to entrap Algerian-French relations in the hope of turning Morocco into a mistress of Paris, as one of the French diplomats said. He had previously practiced woefully the same task through the columns of “Le Point” magazine, but he did not achieve what he aspired to.